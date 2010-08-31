Dwight Howard Is Coming For Dwyane Wade

In the spring of 2000, Bloom High School in Chicago advanced in the state playoffs after “beating” Brother Rice on a last second tip-in. The game’s been a point of controversy ever since.

Was the shot good or did time expire before it left the shooter’s hand? Well, on September 10th, ten years after the fact, the two squads will meet again and replay their historic game to settle once and for all who will have bragging rights moving forward.

Introducing the Gatorade REPLAY series. And for the third installment of the program, Gatorade is pulling out all the stops. For starters, to aid in their quest of bringing these former Chi-town prepsters the experience of a lifetime, Gatorade has enlisted the help of two of their own: Dwight Howard and Dwyane Wade, to be opposing honorary coaches.

Now that’s G.

To gear up for their main event, the players have been taking part in an eight-week training and nutrition program; which was developed by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and is being run with the help of Velocity Sports Performance. And in one of their training sessions last Tuesday, Howard surprised his new team and gave them some extra court burn with his own pick up squad.

“We worked on a couple plays and we did a couple little things,” says Howard. “I brought my high school team with me, a couple guys from my high school team. Then we ran a little scrimmage for a little bit; got up and down.”

To say that the guys over at BR were happy to see the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year join their side was an understatement.

“They [are] excited; they’re ready to get some revenge. You know they lost to the team that D-Wade is coaching,” says Howard. “They’re amped up and they’re ready to go.”

With just under two weeks left in the program, the players at both Bloom and BR will have to keep intensifying their workout schedules in correlation with leading their normal day-to-day lives. From now until their September matchup, the ball mostly rests in Brother Rice’s court, although, Howard will be definitely be keeping tabs.

“I was very excited when they told me about the project and what they were trying to accomplish,” says Howard. “I’m just happy to be a part of it and I’m going to make sure that I teach these guys the right things so that when it’s time to step out on the court, they get the job done.”

To learn more, and to watch the game for those outside of the Chicago area on September 10th, visit www.replaytheseries.com. For those in Chi-town, the game will be played at St. Xavier U’s Shannon Center and broadcast through Chicago Comcast SportsNet.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.