Dwight Howard, Magic send a message to Boston and Miami

Leave all the 1-on-1 hype and commercial time for the likes of LeBron, D-Wade, D-Rose, Pierce, Rondo and the rest. It’s become very clear that the Eastern Conference championship won’t be decided by the perimeter highlight-makers, but by the big uglies in the paint. In last night’s Magic/Bulls preseason matchup the fact that Carlos Boozer and Taj Gibson were out — and Dwight Howard, Marcin Gortat and Brandon Bass were in — paved the way for a near 40-piecing … Tom Thibodeau didn’t play any of his starters much past the first quarter, during which they only scored 10 points and were trailing by a dozen before they realized what hit ’em. Joakim Noah and rookie Omer Asik were Chicago’s starting big man tandem, and they briefly got ripped by Dwight (15 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blks), Bass (14 pts, 10 rebs) and the Polish Hammer (14 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blks) before giving way to the backups … More than a chance to beat up on Kurt Thomas and Brian Scalabrine, this was big for Orlando’s bigs because they need to be on-point when they face Boston — and should they make it back to the Finals — the Lakers. The Magic’s interior play would also be an X-factor in a Miami series … Yao Ming wasn’t going to play a lot during Rockets/Nets, but since the game was in China for the sole purpose of showcasing Yao, he had to do something to please the crowd. So when he wasn’t on the court, Yao was riding an exercise bike on the sideline. If there’s any franchise that could get overshadowed by a guy on a bike, it’s the Nets … Yao logged 18 minutes and scored 10 points, and somehow won “MVP” of the game despite being Houston’s fourth-leading scorer … So we’re assuming that as long as Yao is on the All-Star ballot this year, he’s 100 percent going to be voted in to start at center for the West. But we’re also assuming there’s no way the Rockets allow Yao’s feet to touch the floor in a meaningless game. So who makes the All-Star roster as the West centers? Al Jefferson has a shot, Chris Kaman could get a second nod, but after that the pickings are slim, unless Pau Gasol gets classified as a center and not a forward. Could this be the year Emeka Okafor or — gasp! — Darko slides into Jamaal Magloire‘s patented “Really, there was nobody else” All-Star spot? … Other stat lines from Saturday preseason: Kevin Garnett scored 20 points in Boston’s win over New York; Rodney Stuckey put up 25 in Detroit’s loss to Charlotte; Joe Johnson scored 22 in Atlanta’s win over New Orleans; Rudy Gay had 17 points and 9 rebounds as Memphis beat Milwaukee; Blake Griffin posted 17 points and 14 boards in the Clippers’ loss to Utah; LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points as Portland beat Golden State, while Stephen Curry just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 11 dimes and 8 turnovers; and Kobe finally had a better-than-terrible shooting night, hitting 5-of-13 from the field for 18 points in a win over Denver. Hey, we didn’t say it was a great night … We’re out like All-Star Magloire …