Dwight Howard, Magic send a message to Boston and Miami

Leave all the 1-on-1 hype and commercial time for the likes of LeBron, D-Wade, D-Rose, Pierce, Rondo and the rest. It’s become very clear that the Eastern Conference championship won’t be decided by the perimeter highlight-makers, but by the big uglies in the paint. In last night’s Magic/Bulls preseason matchup the fact that Carlos Boozer and Taj Gibson were out — and Dwight Howard, Marcin Gortat and Brandon Bass were in — paved the way for a near 40-piecing … Tom Thibodeau didn’t play any of his starters much past the first quarter, during which they only scored 10 points and were trailing by a dozen before they realized what hit ’em. Joakim Noah and rookie Omer Asik were Chicago’s starting big man tandem, and they briefly got ripped by Dwight (15 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blks), Bass (14 pts, 10 rebs) and the Polish Hammer (14 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blks) before giving way to the backups … More than a chance to beat up on Kurt Thomas and Brian Scalabrine, this was big for Orlando’s bigs because they need to be on-point when they face Boston — and should they make it back to the Finals — the Lakers. The Magic’s interior play would also be an X-factor in a Miami series … Yao Ming wasn’t going to play a lot during Rockets/Nets, but since the game was in China for the sole purpose of showcasing Yao, he had to do something to please the crowd. So when he wasn’t on the court, Yao was riding an exercise bike on the sideline. If there’s any franchise that could get overshadowed by a guy on a bike, it’s the Nets … Yao logged 18 minutes and scored 10 points, and somehow won “MVP” of the game despite being Houston’s fourth-leading scorer … So we’re assuming that as long as Yao is on the All-Star ballot this year, he’s 100 percent going to be voted in to start at center for the West. But we’re also assuming there’s no way the Rockets allow Yao’s feet to touch the floor in a meaningless game. So who makes the All-Star roster as the West centers? Al Jefferson has a shot, Chris Kaman could get a second nod, but after that the pickings are slim, unless Pau Gasol gets classified as a center and not a forward. Could this be the year Emeka Okafor or — gasp! — Darko slides into Jamaal Magloire‘s patented “Really, there was nobody else” All-Star spot? … Other stat lines from Saturday preseason: Kevin Garnett scored 20 points in Boston’s win over New York; Rodney Stuckey put up 25 in Detroit’s loss to Charlotte; Joe Johnson scored 22 in Atlanta’s win over New Orleans; Rudy Gay had 17 points and 9 rebounds as Memphis beat Milwaukee; Blake Griffin posted 17 points and 14 boards in the Clippers’ loss to Utah; LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points as Portland beat Golden State, while Stephen Curry just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 11 dimes and 8 turnovers; and Kobe finally had a better-than-terrible shooting night, hitting 5-of-13 from the field for 18 points in a win over Denver. Hey, we didn’t say it was a great night … We’re out like All-Star Magloire …
there will never be another fast break running capapble, spin move up-n-under, 300+lb 7-0+ C quite like shaq again
Blake Griffin’s dunk was sick!
Darko for All-Star !!!
Gonna start a campaign for that to happen, in fact it HAS to happen, just think of all the coverage it would get, it’s like T-Mac in 2009.
My C’s were actually looking good last game, and Rondo was on his J-Kidd shit. Dime I know its weekend but find Rondo’s behind the head dime, that was NASTY.
Where are those Knicks fans pimpin Mozgov, dude is a fouled magnet, fouled out in 20 minutes.
cska>cavs
Let’s talk some 2k11 stuff. There’s a point in My Player where you can name like 5 guys management tries to go after. Who did you name and did you get any of them?
Oden is the new Magloire.
Cat had a good season when he was an allstar and the hornets were playing great…
Please start watching the highlight that blake griffin alley-oop was sick and the pass rondo gave to erdin from his right hip around his head with the left to the back… oh my. this season is gonna be great and exciting. let’s not hope the rule changes and the labor agreement thing is gonna overshadow things.
nasty alley-oop … blake griffin will be a beast in the regular season! if the dude stays healthy, they could make a run …
Do the Pistons ever get more than one line DIME. SMDH!!!!
Terrence Williams is gonna be huge this season:
[www.youtube.com]
u can already see the pattern for blake…huge numbers, highlights, and a losing record…force a trade!
they need to change the All-Star ballot positions from
G-G-F-F-C
to
PG-Wing-Wing-Big-Big
with Bigs not necessarly being centers. Would be nice to turn these “who will be allstar center” discussions to who makes the PG spot.
This new positioning system would in general better reflect the reality on the courts. PG is by far the most important position, especially since the classic center concept fades like Shaq
I’m a Magic fan but lets stop with the preseason hype. they always dominate in the preseason and regular season but when it comes down to playing the big boys in the playoffs they get rocked. Hitting your peak in October is not a good sign for a team that needs this kind of play in meaningful games
LOL @Curry barely missing 3ple double.
@ BNZA, i co-sign that point.
or you can go further by taking out the PG already…just get the 3 best wings
on second thought, maybe we need the PG spot just for playmakers like J-Kidd
I remember Dime wrote something on the NBA needing to change the All-Star ballot a while back:
[dimemag.com]
Good idea back then, still a good idea. The NBA needs to get with it.
How exactly did they send a message to anybody during a freaking preseason game?, against the injury prone and overrated Bulls. I guess the WOLVES are sending a message to huh DIMES???…
Yo i hate Dwight Howard. But i love his game. Dude is a true definition of a BEAST. Noah didnt even get to sniff an off rebound. Howard ate everything off the glass. Other than the rookie Asik, no one even bothered challenging him on the boards. And he was a MonSTAR in the post. Good luck Mia and Bos on trying to beat Orl. @Showtime. Since i was the #17 pick for the Bulls my list of trade demands involved getting Carmelo, Josh Smith, Chase Buddinger, Kevin Love, and Mike Beasley. Anything to get rid of Boozer or Deng.
Dime ur actually making proclamations of Orlando’s postseason dominance based on preseason play? Granted theyve won 19 preseason games in a row but last I checked, none of that translated to the postseason….ask the Lakers & Boston. and with most of chicagos post injured, noah playing 18 minutes, a green rookie and Thomas in the post, orlandos frontline is supposed to thrive in the paint
@ sporty j….please support ur claim that the bulls are overrated
Sending a message in pre-season is o.k. but carter better step up when needed, he was horrible all last season and especially the playoffs, thats when they better send a message.
Man u guys are getting too worked up over what SMACK is trying to say. In a game where Joakim Noah and his $60mil contract was matched with D12, D12 and the entire front line went balls deep on them IN THE 1ST QT! Orl was giving it to our starters then gave it to the back ups too. I doubt Bos and LA are that soft, but it still shows that Orl aint to be effd with. I was suprised SVG used his big men (bass even started i think). @Brooklyn, The Bulls are overrated. Keith Bogans is GARBAGE, Korver and Brewer are much better but Bogans is gettn the pt. Noah had a great game vs TDot and niccas went ballistic. Now he gets murked by a real frontlind and everyone wants to claim its only preseason. Either way Bulls fans are in for another long season of .500 basketball. Thank u management
@ Chicagorilla, i can appreciate a realist but pls dont tell me we r fans of the same team. U were nice enuf to attempt to respond to my request to sporty jay ti defend his claim that we’re overrated, but u didnt answer my question. The Bulls r rated the 4th best team in the east. if thats an over estimation then im watching the wrong sport. Rose, Noah, Boozer Thibs and Deng comprise a formidable group
(laptop batt. died….) Furthermore, Bogans is ur argument? He was signed as a role player and after Brewers ongoing hamstring injury got the pt. Just as we both agree preseason does not set the barometer for us to annoint a player or team its not what u use to condemn a team either. Yeh Noah got his contract and u hate thatcaz it means no melo……. We do however agree on Howard. after he put rose on his back injuring him in consecutive games, i cant stand dude
Orlando is full of posers and pretenders. Theyre a joke
I dont understand how u think we could beat MIL, CHA, ATL to a 4th seed while the $80mil man is down for 2 months or more. And if you knw Booz like i do (and Utah fans do) u knw that it’ll take him another month or so after that to get back in game shape. By that time we will barely be in the playoff picture barring any other serious injury. And on top of that the coach is a rookie and unproven. We dont have the guys we had last year, minus Boozer we are actually a worse team than we ended last season with. I mean really look at the team. U think these guys will make shots and play lockdown D? Hell no! And thats the formula for playoff success
Cant believe i ever valued ur insight….Bucks over Bulls? Ur essentially ranking jennings over rose bogut (who is not expected 2 b anywhere near 100% till the 11/12 season acc 2 da Bucks) over Noah and Drew Gooden over Boozer!?! whose missing 1 month of the reg season. and finally corey (ur gonna have to rip this ball outta my hands 2 get it back) magette over deng. i wont even waste my time arguing ur point that charlotte is gonna beat out the bull? what r yall smokin out there?
ibaka or darko for last round fantasy pick?
Almost 4got defense? Noah, Deng, Gibson, Thomas, Brewer and the cat ur dissin Bogans are all premier defenders working under a championship caliber defensive strategist and yes rookie coach in Thibs. He may b a rook but w/ 17 yrs experience on the bench he’s far more capable than vdn and many other tenured coaches. Stop hating on ur team so hard. what did they do 2 u? u wanna talk about it?..
The Bucks are a legit comparison to the Bulls. Say what you want about Jennings, but 15.5/5.7 are respectable numbers for a rookie PG, he is almost a better floor general than Rose and you really think that the Bucks aren’t saying Bogut is injured in order to get some pressure off them? If Salmons keeps his form up they have a scorer who is better than 4/5 of Chicago’s lineup.
Without Boozer for 3 months, its not to hard to think that the Bulls may have a slow start that may be incredibly hard to come back from..
Jennings’ rookie numbers r nice, i ws shocked 2 c him drop to 10 in the draft. However, they still fail in compArison to Rose’s rookie numbers. Call me when he can hit at least 41% from the field. As far as Boozer he’s been ruled out for 2 months total, the 1st month occurs during preseason. If i learned my numbers in school correctly that turns out to be ONE not 2 or 3 reg season months missed. im done with this, u guys enjoy ur nite
Jennings’ rookie numbers r nice, i ws shocked 2 c him drop to 10 in the draft. However, they still fail in compArison to Rose’s rookie numbers. Call me when he can hit at least 41% from the field. As far as Boozer he’s been ruled out for 2 months total, the 1st month occurs during preseason. If i learned my numbers in school correctly that turns out to be ONE not 2 or 3 reg season months missed. im done with this, u guys enjoy ur nite And we’ll let the actual season prove me right.
@ BB
You think missing pre-season and coming back straight away Boozer would be in 100% game shape and in sync with Rose immediately? Of course.
Rose numbers (16.8/6.3) hardly dwarf Jennings, and to me he gets more props for doing it while letting Salmons and Bogut get theirs. Like I said Rose may score more, but Jennings is the better floor general than him which is what his team needs him to be.
Besides, give me Bogut at 80% over Gibson/Noah any day.
@Stunnaboy: Yeah I have to agree with you on that. I’ll take Kangaroo Jack over Gibson/Noah any day also.
Wow after reading some of you guys post. Im glad i did not waste my time with the BROOKLYN-BULL. You need to keep it real like the Wolves GM do. Chicago is going to be 1st round exit type of team for the next 10yrs… Come to south beach and party with your boy until THE TAKE OVER passes over the NBA.
In my fantasy draft on 2K11, I had the first choice and I chose Dwight Howard. Got Nash at the point and Ray Allen and Battier on the wing. I have yet to lose a game. Howard cannot be STOPPED
@Nizzio: Yeah that’s nice for a video game but you won’t be controlling D12 during the season. I think D12 is a beast on the defensive end, but 1 week with The Dream isn’t going to automatically give him an offensive game.
Until I see D12 consistently show a dominant offensive game he remains suspect on O.
Dwight said he was working on his jumpshot this offseason.
WTF? He’s bigger and athletically gifted to dominate inside and this big basturd goes to work on a jumpshot?? VC must be rubbing off on him.
Dwight is the Vince Carter of big men.