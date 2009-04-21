Dwight Howard Named Defensive POY

When Phil Jackson said last week that he would pick Dwight Howard over LeBron James, Dwyane Wade or Chris Paul if he were building a team from scratch, I thought he was crazy. Sure, you don’t find a 6-11, 265-pound player every day of the week, but it’s a guard’s game right? Wrong.

Despite our pick of CP3, later today the 23-year-old Howard will be named the Defensive Player of the Year, making him the youngest player to ever win the award.

Leading the League in rebounding (13.8 rpg) and blocked shots (2.92 bpg), it’s safe to say that Superman has joined an elite class of big men alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1976), Bill Walton (1977), Hakeem Olajuwon (1990) and Ben Wallace (2002) as the only other players to accomplish that feat in the same season.

But with the Magic down 0-1 at home after a Game 1 meltdown, Howard has his hands full and no award will be able to console him this offseason if they get blown out in the first round.

Source: Orlando Sentinel