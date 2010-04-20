Dwight Howard named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

For the second year in a row — and really coming as a surprise to no one — Dwight Howard has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, following his second straight season leading the League in rebounds and blocks.

Howard put up 13.2 boards and 2.8 blocks per game to go with 18.3 points, and helped Orlando lead the NBA in field-goal percentage defense while finishing with the League’s second-best record.

Magic coach Stan Van Gundy recently said LeBron James could win the MVP every year for the next 8-10 years, but more realistically, who is going to knock off Howard for DPOY in the near future?

Howard copped 110 of a possible 122 first-place votes, lapping second-place finisher Josh Smith. Gerald Wallace was third, LeBron was fourth (his 4 first-place votes were the most after Dwight), and NBA steals leader Rajon Rondo finished fifth. Andrew Bogut and Thabo Sefolosha also received first-place votes. Ron Artest, Anderson Varejao, Dwyane Wade, Marcus Camby, Kobe Bryant, Shawn Marion, Tim Duncan, Shane Battier, Andrei Kirilenko, Arron Afflalo, David Lee, Ben Wallace, Brendan Haywood, Matt Barnes, Kendrick Perkins, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Kenyon Martin also received votes.