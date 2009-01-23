Dwight Howard: Not So Superman

After Rashard Lewis pulled down his eighth offensive board last night, which gave the Magic a total of nine on the night, Doug Collins brought up a comment that Stan Van Gundy made about Orlando’s 7-0 superhero, who really hadn’t made any impact on the game up to that point.

“As long as he gives us three to four blocks a night,” said Collins paraphrasing Van Gundy, “we’re all good.”

If you only pay attention to your fantasy box score, you probably think that Dwight Howard is one of the greatest rebounders of all time. He’s recorded eighteen 15-plus rebound games this season, five of which have touched the 20-board plateau. But if you watched Dwight closely last night when going up against a competent big body in Kendrick Perkins – who isn’t anything special – reality is surprisingly different from conventional opinion. Dwight isn’t half as good as he could be. Not to go Rick Barry cranky-pants on this, but there are some gaping holes in his game.

Let’s stay with the rebounding for a moment. Doing my best David Thorpe impression last night, I spent the entire third quarter watching Dwight and Dwight only. Every rebound he got was purely a product of his jumping ability. Oftentimes, he skied to clean the defensive glass uncontested; like most teams in the NBA, the Celtics will go for multiple possessions without anyone hitting the offensive boards at all. But every single time that Dwight didn’t have position – whether on offense or D – he came up empty-handed. There was no fight in him whatsoever.

He couldn’t win a one-on-one rebounding battle. Part of it was that he didn’t look like he really cared all that much. But at the same time, when he made some semblance of an effort to get an offensive board, he didn’t have any moves to get around KPerk. There was no swim move, no spin, no rip through, no knee-in-the-rear, no juke, nothing. Dwight put in zero work on the ground to try to get himself free to leap for a board.

As Shaq told us in the Suns locker room at the Knick game on Wednesday, “He’s a good player who can jump. But I’m not impressed.”

As much as the media loves to compare two young talented centers whose careers started in Orlando, there’s actually no comparison. During the Diesel’s rookie season, when he was 20 years old, he put up 23.4 points, 13.8 boards, and 3.5 blocks per game. That was a better season than Dwight’s had up to this point. Even his best season, the ’07-08 campaign when he posted 20.7 ppg, 14.2 rpg, and 2.1 bpg, wasn’t as dominant as Shaq’s rookie year.

Look at any truly dominant rebounder – Shaq, Ben Wallace, Dennis Rodman, Charles Barkley, Charles Oakley, Moses Malone – they always have a bulls-eye on their chest. The layperson might think that makes it especially tough to grab boards. But think about this from a boxing perspective. If your know your opponent is going to throw a punch, a good boxer should be able to sit back, wait, and make a quick, effective counter.

Dwight just doesn’t have any moves. Maybe the Magic should bring in an NFL defensive linemen’s coach to help him crash the glass because Patrick Ewing hasn’t taught him much as a rebounder or as an offensive threat.

In February 2007, we asked Dwight for his go-to move in crunch time. Unsurprisingly, he said the dunk. In two years, that hasn’t changed one bit. Well, he now has incorporated one more move. It’s a face-up, take one hard dribble to one side, and spin back the other way for an off-balance baby hook. Sure he makes that every once in a while, but that’s like running before you can walk. Perhaps I’m tainted by his last week, but Andrew Bynum‘s post-game is already far more advanced than Dwight’s.

When you turn on SportsCenter and see Dwight toss shots into the second row and hang all 270 lbs. on the rim after a big dunk, he looks like a different player than he does over the course of 48 minutes. It’s because of those two-minute clips, his freakish display during the dunk contest, and his fantastic personality that he became the all-time leading vote getter for the All-Star game with more than 3 million votes. It sure isn’t because he’s got great moves.