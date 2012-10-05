Dwight Howard Responds to Shaq’s Latest Shot: “Your Time is Up”

Today’s Smack had the latest shot that Shaq has fired at Dwight Howard (The Diesel been talking trash about Dwight since ’09).

Dwight isn’t about to get bullied by O’Neal this time though, and he came right back at Shaq after Lakers practice yesterday. Howard told reporters:

“Shaq played the game and he is done. It’s time to move on. He hated the fact when he played that older guys were talking about him and how he played. Now he’s doing the exact same thing. Just let it go. There’s no sense for him to be talking trash to me. He did his thing in the league. Sit back and relax. “Your time is up.”

You know what? Dwight is 100% right. Shaq did hate the fact that older players in his day didn’t seem to respect his game. And it is time for him to move on.

Shaq played a long time in the league, and his place atop basketball history is secured. In this case, while he didn’t really do anything other than give his basketball opinion on Howard’s skill set compared to Andrew Bynum and Brook Lopez, the fact that he’s undercut Howard’s game so many times over the years colors whatever he has to say about Dwight. At this point, for Shaq to continue to speak about Howard in anything less than glowing, supportive terms just makes O’Neal seem old, jealous and insecure that the new Lakers power center will make everyone forget about what he did with the franchise.

