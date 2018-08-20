Dwight Howard Got Roasted In A ‘Last Week Tonight’ Segment About Trade

HBO on YouTube

John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight is a must-watch for people who happen to have HBO and need to see critical video essays about various topics discussed at length in humorous detail. But on Sunday night, it very briefly became the best spot to roast vagabond NBA star Dwight Howard.

Howard is currently getting his (checks notes) fifth second chance at a career resurgence with the Washington Wizards (via the Brooklyn Nets) and by now, even political shows are noticing that trading for Howard might not be the best way to fix much of anything.

You could argue that not all of it has been Howard’s fault, sure, but the writers at Last Week Tonight used the introduction to a 20-minute segment about trade to get off some jokes at Howard’s expense told by an extremely English man.