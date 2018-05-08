Dwight Howard Believes Russell Westbrook Should Sacrifice More And Carmelo Should Be OKC’s ‘Closer’

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Dwight Howard #Carmelo Anthony
05.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Thunder’s very eventful 2017-18 season came to a disappointing end with a first round playoff loss to the Utah Jazz. Since then, the talk around Oklahoma City has centered around what went wrong with their version of the Big Three and who shares what portion of the blame.

Russell Westbrook has found himself at the center of that conversation, with many criticizing his style of play as selfish (a familiar refrain from his days with Kevin Durant). There have even been some around the league that have suggested the Thunder should explore trade possibilities for Westbrook in an effort to find a different lead star.

Dwight Howard knows a thing or two about being singled out as a problem and a disruptive force in a locker room, and he gave his thoughts on Westbrook and everything going on with the Thunder on Tuesday morning. Howard was a guest on ESPN’s Get Up and told Jalen Rose he felt Westbrook was the one that needed to sacrifice more for the good of the team while also noting Carmelo Anthony should’ve been the one given more opportunities to close out games with the ball in his hands.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Dwight Howard#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDWIGHT HOWARDOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP