The Thunder’s very eventful 2017-18 season came to a disappointing end with a first round playoff loss to the Utah Jazz. Since then, the talk around Oklahoma City has centered around what went wrong with their version of the Big Three and who shares what portion of the blame.

Russell Westbrook has found himself at the center of that conversation, with many criticizing his style of play as selfish (a familiar refrain from his days with Kevin Durant). There have even been some around the league that have suggested the Thunder should explore trade possibilities for Westbrook in an effort to find a different lead star.

Dwight Howard knows a thing or two about being singled out as a problem and a disruptive force in a locker room, and he gave his thoughts on Westbrook and everything going on with the Thunder on Tuesday morning. Howard was a guest on ESPN’s Get Up and told Jalen Rose he felt Westbrook was the one that needed to sacrifice more for the good of the team while also noting Carmelo Anthony should’ve been the one given more opportunities to close out games with the ball in his hands.