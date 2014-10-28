Dwight Howard Says “I Didn’t Leave LA Because I Was Afraid Of Kobe”

Ever since Henry Abbott’s extensive piece for ESPN about the unintentional role Kobe Bryant played in limiting the LA’s ability to sign free agents who aren’t keen on playing with the Mamba, everyone assumed Dwight Howard fit in such a category; a position furthered by Abbott’s reporting and reading between the lines in public comments by Lakers brass. Dwight spurned an extra $30 million and signed with Houston in the summer of 2013, but he’s clear it wasn’t because he’s “afraid” of Kobe.

By way of the Houston Chronicle‘s Jonathan Feigen comes Howard’s rebuttal to the notion he left the Lakers because he was somehow scared to play with Kobe:

“I didn’t leave LA because I was afraid of Kobe Bryant,” Howard said. “I went to a good situation for myself. I can’t change people’s opinions, but I did what I had to do for myself.” Howard said he had “no response” to the suggestion that players avoid the Lakers because of Bryant that was detailed in an ESPN.com report. “People have different reasons for why they go play for different teams,” Howard said. “It’s over with now. There’s no need to continue to talk about it. It happened. We played together for a year. The whole team was injured, didn’t really get an opportunity to do what we all set out to do. Things happen. Life happens. I think everybody needs to move forward from the situation and worry about their respective teams.”

Amen. We’re not usually in the habit of agreeing with the former Magic and Lakers center, but in this case we second the notion.

Regardless of what current Lakers coach Byron Scott says, or what Lakers president Jennie Buss may have inferred after the Abbott piece was published, Dwight left some money on the table to go to a Rockets team who wanted him.

While Abbott tried his best to re-enact the scene of LA’s pitch meeting to Dwight that summer, a meeting Kobe famously attended in shorts, t-shirt and gold chain, it’s doubtful Kobe’s challenging presence scared Dwight away. Howard simply thought he’d have more fun playing with an up-and-coming Rockets squad, and — based off this current Lakers rotation, minus Steve Nash — he was probably right.

Dwight’s almost healthy and he’s playing the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight after the 2014-15 NBA season tips off at 8. Hopefully after the hype from the game dies down at some point tomorrow, we — and the Lakers — can put Dwight in their rearview window. Dwight appears to have done just that with the whole situation.

Did Dwight leave because he was scared of Kobe?

