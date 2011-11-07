Dwight Howard Stars In ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ Trailer

Back in August, my XBox Live subscription card ran out. Somehow – and I really have no clue how this happened – I’ve survived for nearly three months without any online multiplayer. No Black Ops. No sniper rifles. No temper tantrums. Back in my video game heyday, that would’ve never happened. It’s my drug. I get restless without it, my mind starts wandering and sometimes I just can’t function. I made it through detox these last few months, but I’m sorry to say that starting tonight, I’m getting back into the game. The original Modern Warfare was legendary. The sequel held up the name nicely. Now Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is dropping tonight at midnight (or earlier than that if you find some honor-confiscated store), and our friends at COD had the hype swinging violently this weekend, courtesy of Sam Worthington, Jonah Hill and Dwight Howard.
I’ve never been this fired up for a first-person shooter release before, and that’s not because I think it’s going to blow away all of the series’ previous versions. As I said above, it’s because I’ve been out of the loop for a minute – lost in the woods and haven’t kept my weapons on me. I won’t even care if I get noob tubed or hit for a kill/death ratio of 5/14 in my first game. It’ll just feel good to put a couple of assault rifle bullets into some other gamer’s chest. And perhaps even more enticing is the return of Spec Ops, which nearly ruined my life the last time they had it in the game. My boy and I tried to beat every mission of this mode on the highest difficult, and alas, after getting rundown by the juggernauts for the 248th consecutive time, we gave up. Whatever happens this time, now that we can call in Chuck Norris-like juggernauts ourselves at 14 kills in a row, and with the old M16 back, I’ll be feeling good.
Gamers should be excited for this release and the chance to compare this one with it’s biggest competition, Battlefield 3. Once I have both games in my possession, and spend enough time with them to figure out their secrets, that’s exactly what I’ll do.
How do you think this game will hold up to previous Modern Warfares?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
@Sweeney
dont but bullets in their chests put them in their face! headshots all day…
i dont know about other gamers but if i play long hours on COD for weeks i get dreams of war and explosions like im actually playing in the game myself.
i think the 1 thing i love about MW2 and i see they brought it back in MW3 is marathon or unlimited running. i personally dont use it at all but alot of noobs like to run around without any strategy behind their map routes and they usually make for an easy kill. most of the time they dont even get a shot off before i drop them for mutiple killsteaks.
in MW3 they took away commando pro and made the shotgun a primary weapon so it will be even easier to kill these sorry ass runners cause they cant stab me from 10feet away using lightwieght and all i have to do is stay away from small room and hallways so i dont get shotguned and its that easy.
^^ You’re right. I gotta be thinking big…headshots over all else. Judging off all the previews and stuff I’ve seen, is basically this entire game going to be played in big city environments?
ehh, not many gamers on dimemag huh?
This commercial is comical, 1st time I didn’t even know Dwight was in it till the very end.
As for MW3, it will be on par. Ive played all the new CODs up to Black Ops, which I bought and never beat, it is just repetitive. Too many quick time events and explosions and whatnot.
This is a videogame Jerry Bruckheimer movie, for better or for worse.
Skyrim/MGS HD collection come out this week too!
And once again Jonah Hill ruins everything.
my fav is still COD 1 and 2 :)
I don’t like the COD series.
My money is going to Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.