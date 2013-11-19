Dwight Howard Talks “Strategy” With Elmo On Sesame Street

This coming Tuesday, Dwight Howard will appear on PBS’ long-running Sesame Street with Elmo. Dwight will unveil the “Word of the Day.” Watch as Dwight and Elmo discuss the word “strategy,” which in their case means a strategy for getting Dwight’s ball back from a PB&J loving tiger.

The cranky, cynical side of us wants Dwight to come up with a “strategy” for his free throws. But the side of us that watched Sesame Street like almost every other kid, thinks he does a pretty great job here. Kobe probably would have just snuffed the tiger.

[Sesame Street]

