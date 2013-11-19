Dwight Howard Talks “Strategy” With Elmo On Sesame Street

#Sesame Street #Video #Dwight Howard
11.19.13 5 years ago

This coming Tuesday, Dwight Howard will appear on PBS’ long-running Sesame Street with Elmo. Dwight will unveil the “Word of the Day.” Watch as Dwight and Elmo discuss the word “strategy,” which in their case means a strategy for getting Dwight’s ball back from a PB&J loving tiger.

The cranky, cynical side of us wants Dwight to come up with a “strategy” for his free throws. But the side of us that watched Sesame Street like almost every other kid, thinks he does a pretty great job here. Kobe probably would have just snuffed the tiger.

[Sesame Street]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sesame Street#Video#Dwight Howard
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDELMOSESAME STREETvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP