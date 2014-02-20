Dwight Howard & Teammates Chant “Howard Sucks” In First Return To LA

Dwight Howard returned to Staples Center for the first time since spurning the Lakers and the extra money they could offer this past summer as a free agent. His return to town elicited the usual booing and hijinks from fans, but it was Dwight and his teammates who got the last laugh as they joined in on the “Howard Sucks” chant during a blowout that saw no Rockets starters play in the fourth quarter.

Howard had 20 points and 13 rebounds in his return, including the first six Rockets points as they blew the Lakers out for a 21-point half-time lead, and upped that to 29 by the start of the fourth quarter. But a Lakers fan did get the better of Howard as the Rockets headed in to the locker-room after the second quarter.

The fan pretends like they’re giving Howard DAP, only to pull it away at the last minute, Lucy and Charlie Brown style.

With the Rockets holding a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter, Howard and Patrick Beverley joined in the chorus of “Howard sucks” at Staples, and Howard even got Chandler Parsons to join in:

Dwight had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds on the night. James Harden led the Rockets with 29 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals in the road victory.

It was Houston’s eighth straight victory. The Rockets continue their west coast road trip and hope to make it nine in-a-row in in Oakland tonight.

