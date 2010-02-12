Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan & Derrick Rose Signing Autographs This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose
02.12.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Rain, sleet or snow, I will be bringing y’all the best of All-Star Weekend. And as I said the other day, throughout the week/weekend, I’ll be keeping y’all up-to-date on everything going on around town, and letting you know about all the player appearances that you can check out. That is, if you’re in town and not stranded in some city covered in snow. Wanna get up with Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan or Derrick Rose? Then keep on reading.

Howard and Duncan will be signing autographs at The Parks at Arlington Mall on February 13 â€“ Howard at Footlocker from 2-3pm and Duncan at JCPenney from 3-4pm. The next day, Rose will appear at Footlocker inside Galleria Mall from noon-1pm. The player appearances are free and open to all ages, so you better arrive early to secure a place in line.

DETAILS:

Dwight Howard
Saturday, February 13 2-3 PM
Footlocker, The Parks at Arlington Mall
3811 South Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015

Tim Duncan
Saturday, February 13 3-4 PM
JCPenney, The Parks at Arlington Mall
3811 South Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015

Derrick Rose
Sunday, February 14 Noon-1 PM
Footlocker, Galleria Mall
13350 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75240

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas BasketballALL STARDERRICK ROSEDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDStyle - Kicks and GearTIM DUNCAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP