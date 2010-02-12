Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan & Derrick Rose Signing Autographs This Weekend

Rain, sleet or snow, I will be bringing y’all the best of All-Star Weekend. And as I said the other day, throughout the week/weekend, I’ll be keeping y’all up-to-date on everything going on around town, and letting you know about all the player appearances that you can check out. That is, if you’re in town and not stranded in some city covered in snow. Wanna get up with Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan or Derrick Rose? Then keep on reading.

Howard and Duncan will be signing autographs at The Parks at Arlington Mall on February 13 â€“ Howard at Footlocker from 2-3pm and Duncan at JCPenney from 3-4pm. The next day, Rose will appear at Footlocker inside Galleria Mall from noon-1pm. The player appearances are free and open to all ages, so you better arrive early to secure a place in line.

DETAILS:

Dwight Howard

Saturday, February 13 2-3 PM

Footlocker, The Parks at Arlington Mall

3811 South Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

Tim Duncan

Saturday, February 13 3-4 PM

JCPenney, The Parks at Arlington Mall

3811 South Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

Derrick Rose

Sunday, February 14 Noon-1 PM

Footlocker, Galleria Mall

13350 Dallas Parkway

Dallas, TX 75240

