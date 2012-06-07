Dwight Howard Unveils New adidas Flex 360 Performance Underwear

This might appeal to our biggest Dwight Howard fans out there. You can buy Superman’s sneakers, his jersey and now, his underwear too. Today, adidas unveiled the new Flex 360 Performance Underwear. The boxer brief features lightweight, moisture wicking ClimaCool fabric designed to keep your skin cool and dry. The contoured fit gives you more mobility during workouts.

Fans can pick them up now at adidas.com or Dick’s Sporting Goods for $20.

If you’re gonna rock expensive sneakers, and spend money on gear, you better come correct all the way.

Will you cop?

