Dwight Howard Blames ‘Politics’ For Being Left Off The NBA 75 List

In the lead up to the 2021-22 NBA season, the league rolled out a list of the top 75 players in NBA history. It wasn’t done in the clearest format, including the fact that the list eventually included 76 players, but the reaction was swift and arguments began on which players should have made the cut that didn’t. One prime example was Dwight Howard, with many pointing out that the veteran center’s on-court profile was certainly deserving of inclusion.

Howard, who is still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, was left off, however, and Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report asked him about the snub this week.

Dwight Howard on being left off NBA 75: "I knew I wasn't going to be on it." 👀 Watch his live interview with @TaylorRooks now in the B/R app: https://t.co/eXFH69wHZY pic.twitter.com/f2SklEyuDU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2021

Almost before the question was finished, Howard said “I knew I wasn’t going to be on it.” When pushed on why, Howard promptly attributed the omission to “politics” and said that he “already knew” the list would not include him as soon as word broke that the top 75 would exist.

Howard certainly isn’t the only player with a real case for inclusion but, as much as he did say that he knew it was coming, the eight-time All-NBA center did assert that he should have made the final cut.

“I most definitely should be on that list, but it’s okay,” Howard said. “It is so okay. I’m not upset about it. I was for probably like 30 seconds. But I said, ‘You know what? Life is great. I’m alive. I’m still playing basketball in my 18th season. Who cares about a list made by people who ain’t never bounced a basketball before? Who cares?”

For years, Howard’s reputation has seemingly led to his play being underrated. On top of eight All-Star inclusions and eight All-NBA selections, he is a five-time rebounding champion and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, Howard had a firm case for several seasons as a top-three player in the sport and, while the back half of his career hasn’t been at the same level, it would be unwise to overlook just how good he was at his peak.

It is certainly debatable on whether “politics” was the reason he wasn’t included. In fact, Howard’s claim that the list was made by “people who ain’t never bounced a basketball before” isn’t necessarily accurate, either.