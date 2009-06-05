Dwight Howard vs. Andrew Bynum: The Battle Continues

#NBA Finals #Dwight Howard
06.04.09

This year’s finals are going to come down to the big men. This is as close as we’re going to get to seeing a decent heavyweight-boxing match. These two young centers Dwight Howard (23) and Andrew Bynum (21) were taken a year apart in the NBA Draft, and both are competing in their first NBA Finals.

Howard’s averaging 21.7 points and a league-leading 15.4 rebounds in the playoffs, while Bynum’s averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in the playoffs. When Bynum returned from his injury, he averaged 17.3 and 5.5 rebounds during the last four games in the regular season.

In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Bynum showed he wasn’t afraid to give a couple of hard fouls to Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin. This is what he is going to have to do starting in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight. Bynum will have to set the tone defensively against Howard, letting him know that those shot clock breaking dunks will not be going down this series. Bynum has to hold his own in order for LA to keep from double-teaming Howard and leaving the snipers open on the perimeter for the open shot.

In terms of coaching, Phil Jackson will have to play Bynum more than he did in the last series. Just like we observed in the Eastern Conference Finals, matchups are going to be key. Howard requires so much attention, I don’t think the Lakers can afford to play him straight up for an entire game. Worst comes to worst, if the game happens to get out of control, just put the ball in Kobe‘s hands.

Who do you think will win the battle of the bigs?

Source: ESPN

