Dwight Howard vs. Andrew Bynum: The Battle Continues

This year’s finals are going to come down to the big men. This is as close as we’re going to get to seeing a decent heavyweight-boxing match. These two young centers Dwight Howard (23) and Andrew Bynum (21) were taken a year apart in the NBA Draft, and both are competing in their first NBA Finals.
Howard’s averaging 21.7 points and a league-leading 15.4 rebounds in the playoffs, while Bynum’s averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in the playoffs. When Bynum returned from his injury, he averaged 17.3 and 5.5 rebounds during the last four games in the regular season.
In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Bynum showed he wasn’t afraid to give a couple of hard fouls to Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin. This is what he is going to have to do starting in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight. Bynum will have to set the tone defensively against Howard, letting him know that those shot clock breaking dunks will not be going down this series. Bynum has to hold his own in order for LA to keep from double-teaming Howard and leaving the snipers open on the perimeter for the open shot.
In terms of coaching, Phil Jackson will have to play Bynum more than he did in the last series. Just like we observed in the Eastern Conference Finals, matchups are going to be key. Howard requires so much attention, I don’t think the Lakers can afford to play him straight up for an entire game. Worst comes to worst, if the game happens to get out of control, just put the ball in Kobe‘s hands.
Who do you think will win the battle of the bigs?
Source: ESPN
Bynum sandwich, extra mustard…
This is NOT a Battle.
Howard is an all star, Olympic champion and leading his team to the finals.
Bynum still struggles to stay out of foul trouble so he can stay on the court for more than 15mins a game. bynum disappears from games all the time. He is getting paid $14.5 mil a yr starting next yr for being a role player. This guy has Kareem teaching him for the last 4 yrs and he still can’t be consistant in his post moves. Bynum is a big time bust.
THIS is the comparison you choose on the day the Finals start?
“Howard’s averaging 21.7 points and a league-leading 15.4 rebounds in the playoffs, while Bynum’s averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in the playoffs.”
Read that again and THATS the comparison?
you’re either a fool or a genius
Pau is going to win the battle of the bigs,,,
Come on guys, we’ve all seen what Byunum is capable of. Let’s just hope he plays that what so we can see a classic center matchup. Kareem-Parish/Wilt-Russel/Hakim-Ewing esque.
+1 Lakers bigs
i’m gonna let the results of the game do the talkin….
Bynum can challenge Dwight. Neither player is complete. Bynum size can bother Dwight. With bigs it’s about letting them play. Bynum got called for a foul because he was resisting being pushed by Dwight with a high forearm. Those are the weak calls that keep the game guard oriented.
Magic needs to play Gortat with Dwight. Also I’ve noticed Dwight isn’t going for Offensive rebounds, which is a major weapon for Orlando. Gortat stays in their for the attempted offensive rebounds and it helps.
We’ll see how the Magic adjust. Tony BAttie is not the answer if he can’t shoot or see the open man. He did not look like a vet.
If Magic are going to miss open shots and not stretch the floor for the bigs. Why not put JJ redick in. He can guard Fisher. Farmar is not attacking. Stretch the floor and give your bigs room.
Lakers just look ready.
Andrew BYnum is GARBAGE, ERIC DAMPIER Jr. THE FACT THAT ANYBODY WOULD CALL THIS A BATTLE IS MAKIN ME BELIEVE THIS SITE IS EITHER SLOW OR STR8 LAKER FANS.. HOW ABOUT HOWARD VS LAKERS WHOLE FRONT COURT. AND HOWARD STILL WON, BLAME THIS LOSS/BLOW OUT, ON A BAD COACHING JOB BY VAN GUNDY AND ALSO BAD SHOOTING. IF THEY SHOOT 45% ITS A CLOSE GAME. PAU ISNT SCORING ON HOWARD AND UNLESS BYNUM GRABS AN OFFENSIVE REBOUND AND GOES STR8 BACK UP, HE ISNT SCORING EITHER.
STOP THE MADNESS DONT COMPARE A SCRUB TO A STAR.