Scott Brooks Says It’s ‘Safe To Say’ Dwight Howard Is Out For The Season

03.27.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dwight Howard was once one of the NBA’s most feared big men. A super athletic monster that could jump out of the gym, block just about any shot coming his way, and bend entire defenses in the pick and roll. He was arguably the most dominant big man in the NBA at his peak with the Orlando Magic.

Of course, it hasn’t been that way in a long time. Part of his steady decline has been age, but a bigger part is injuries. Howard has battled multiple injuries ever since a lower back injury in 2012 sidelined him for the rest of that season. This season in Washington, Howard has been forced to the sidelines by a glute injury that’s allowed him to only appear in nine games

The Wizards season went off the rails early, but there was once hope they could get healthy and have a fighting chance at the playoffs. However, as the season went on it became more and more clear that Howard would not return. On Wednesday, before the Wizards matchup with the Suns, coach Scott Brooks confirmed that Howard would miss the few remaining games of the season.

