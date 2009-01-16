Dwight Howard: “We Can Win A Championship”

When the Magic take on the Lakers tonight at the Staples Center, it will technically be their last matchup of the year. But the way these two teams are playing (the Lakers are 31-7, the Magic are 31-8), they could meet once again in June.
“It’s not far-fetched at all because it’s a reality for us,” all-star center Dwight Howard said Thursday. “If we play like we’ve been playing and stay hungry, yes, we can be there. We can win a championship.”
And if you think Superman is just talking crazy, he’s not the only one that thinks the Magic have what it takes.
“Why can’t we win it? Everything is pretty solid,” veteran Tony Battie said. “Who don’t we match up well against? It’s a good thing we’re flying under the radar and that people doubt us. Sometimes, you don’t need to smell the roses; sometimes, you need to stay in the trenches.”
“I definitely believe we can win a championship this year,” point guard Jameer Nelson said. “We’re not going to get complacent. We realize we haven’t done anything. We really don’t get satisfied. Nobody on this team has a championship ring. But we believe. We believe we have the pieces.”
Can the Magic make it to the NBA Finals and win a championship?
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Anything is possible………and having great seeding in the playoffs is also a plus. But if everybody lives up to there hype (mainly rashard lewis fat contract) i don’t see why not.
Get a decent 1, 2, and a 3. Howard career might resemble Ewing. Not enough help. Since he is in the East, better get someone to defend Lebron.
If they avoid Clev or Boston till the Conference Finals, then its very possible. What team from the West would scare them?
Of course, dwight just need to practice his free throws.
:) goodluck dwight! i believe in you
man they have a lot of ‘ifs’ in the backcourt.
Nelson leading a team to a championship?? brogans, lee and reddick? onE is not a bad defender but is really inconsistent on offense(brogans) lee is a rookie and reddick can shoot but he cant defend at ALL! Petruis if he can stay healthy isnt bad-but he is real inconsistent also!
the answer to the question is NO!
The have a good chance I don’t know why everyone is sleeping. I mean if you ask me I’m not picking them, but at the same time they are really a legitimate contender. I could see them extending Cleveland to 7 games or even beating Boston the way they’ve been playing lately. I don’t think it’s farfetched at all that they could get to the finals. So that being the case they definitely have to believe that they can do it. I f I was on the Magic I’d believe I could do it.
IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING!
It’s not that bold of a statement to say “We can win a chip.” They’re are about 6 or 7 teams that can easily make that argument. If Superman said, “we will win a championship”, that would be a bold statement.
this magic team still has some holes in it.
Here is what they still need:
they need better perimeter defense. hedo and rashard dont guard anybody. they just try to funnel their man to dwight. smart, but that aint good defense.
size. when dwight is out of the game, they get small. really small. and they lack interior toughness.
Bench. they need more productivity from their bench.
Jump Shots. they shoot waaaaay tooo many. waaaaay too many. they need to run a better scheme offensively to get the ball inside or run some plays to get cutters/slashers to the rim. they are easy to defend…alls they do is dribble drive and kick out
It’s funny, but their best matchup in the finals would the Spurs. Dwight has historically had great games against them, and this season Jameer Nelson has owned Tony Parker.
sure they can win why not??
gerard those are regular season games just ask the cavs in 07 how diff the playoffs spurs are. i mean really do u see nelson owning parker in a finals?
They can get there for sure… but I dont think they can win it. Orlando relies to much behind the three-point line, so on any given game they are not contenders if they dont make their shots. Also, it usually helps when you have a veteran with a ring… for example James Posey and Sam Cassel and the Celts last year.
And who is their X-factor?…. Hedo’s game is respected by all opposing teams now, so other players have to contribute…cough…cough… Michael Pietrus
D.Howard will see how absurd he sounds when they get into the playoffs. They won’t beat boston, but i think they can beat cleveland. Even if that does happen they won’t beat the Lakers in 7 games. Cats think because they win one game against an elite team in the regular season that there on the same tier but it’s a different ball game when a team,coaches, players can pick you apart in 7 games.
@ Heckler: “they need to run a better scheme offensively”
Why? It’s served them tremendously thus far. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?
can we just wait to see if they can make it past the pistons in the playoffs or even one round? i mean they’re good and they’re on a tear right now, but i don’t see a championship this year as currently configured.
I think they have a much better chance of beating the Celts in a series than beating the Cavs. I have a feeling Lebron is going to will his team to the Finals again this year.
they need a big guy to help dwight on the glass defensivly (damn you fran vasquez and euro players) they also need a few more athletes off the bench (damn you for trading ariza) lastly alil more toughness outside of dwight and hedo wouldnt hurt, at least until reddick grows into his obvious defensive stopper abilities lol
They match up really well with Boston, I think Cleveland is going to be more of a problem because of LBJ of course.
In the west, I think NO and the Lakers would be their biggest problems. But they def could make the Finals with that squad, winning it would take some seriously hard effort from guys like Pietrus, Lee and Nelson, even Reddick
No way they can beat the Celtics, you guys really need to come off this Le Bron willing his team to wins, when he has an off night he’s off all the way through. Case and point last night against the bulls and this is why I like most logical and objective people say Kobe is still better than this cat. Kobe had an attrocious shooting night against Houston a couple of days ago until it hit the last 5 minutes of the fourth quarter my man sank like 5 shots in a row and hit a 40 foot three pointer with a guy in his face to win the game. He also put them in a great position to win against the spurs with that 40 foot three over mason, DFISH and Ariza tricked it off though. Kobe comes through down the stretch and in the clutch no matter how GOD awful he’s shooting prior to the 4th quarter he can turn it on and essentially when games for his team. Besides the playoff game against Detroit a couple of years ago where he dumped like 15 layups those guys I haven’t seen him ice cats down the stretch. Kamla, Cheryl Miller idiots like that keep saying this cat is the best player in the L and Kobe is the best clutch player. I don’t believe these two can be indepent of one another when your talking about superstar calliber players such as these two, I think you have to be the best player in the L but you have to be a great player in the Clutch to really cement that title, KOBE is that dude. Fall back haters, it is what it is.
Kobe may be the best now, but he didn’t hit that peak until a few years ago. Lebron is 24 and he’s ALREADY in the discussion.
And yes, Lebron had an off night last night (still had 24-14-7) but so has Kobe. I think its a testament to Lebron’s greatness that when he actually DOES have a “bad” game, the haters come out in droves like they FINALLY got some evidence to back up all the trash they talk.
It shows that even though you want to hate on him, you still expect him to dominate every game.
Also, why can’t people respect both Kobe and Lebron? Their games are completely different. I respect the hell out of Kobe, but that doesn’t mean I can’t be a big LBJ fan.
@dougcoon man give labron a little luv-his ‘all the way off night’ was still 27-14 and 7 (although he had 8 turnover’s)
comon man-my bad
haha “coonman”
Shit, Lebron lead the leauge in 4th quarter scoring last year. Plus, Lebron’s been winning games for his team since he came into the L.
@ILL-DONT MAKE IT ANY WORSE!! and Labron’s only what 23? 24?
He’s 24
doug
u compared lebron and kobe but that has nothing to do with lebron beatin the celtics.
im still stayin with my preseason pick cavs wins the east
i’m with you Ian- but 1 step further -the cavs winning the whole thing!
Kobe train still chugging. So when Lebron has an off-night it’s really bad, huh? Like when he had bad statistical games against the Celts last year and they went to 7 games?
Lebron does much more for his team to win than Kobe will ever be capable of. And quit that “fall back, haters” BS. As if your opinion was fact–you have zero evidence that Kobe is the man. All you ever do is cite his competitiveness and the fact that he had many high scoring games. Where is the playoff success? Freakin’ Lebron hasn’t been in the league nearly as long and still has a better resume.
The confidence that Lebron gives his teammates is immeasurable. Kobe’s teammates are terrified that if they fuck up they’re gonna get that “look”, or get thrown under the bus, that they have no confidence in themselves. It really showed in the Finals last year. Kobe did his thing, but his team just melted away in front of him. The Cavs will ride for Lebron ’till the end, because they KNOW Lebron will ride for them (he has been for 6 seasons).
unchecked
i agree while i think kobe is the third best player (sorry doug this is not bashing is just my opinion when u r top 5 u r a superstar not a scrub) because of that he has been outta the first round onceeeee being the star of his team and all he has are the regular season scoring games this is just like the people that defend tmac that only mention the 15 pts in 30 secs (not comparing the best sg in the game to tmac lol that just stupid). if i pick someone for the playoffs give me duncan or lebron again just my opinion dont want the laker fans jumpin on this. lebron does more for his team than bryant.
vinny
nah they are gettin to the finals but will again get the smackdown from lakers or spurs they can beat new orleans.
the one thing i dont get is the kobe and garnett passion bs and that they will their teams to win.
where exactly do they will them to cuz garnett is a career loser and bryant hasnt willed shit without shaq. just because one player yells more (garnett) or has the pissed face (kobe) people think thats fire and they are doing more than the normal lookin dudes that just get it done.
You guys don’t get it Kobe has off nights just like Bron but Kobe has proven time after time he can be shooting ugly the whole game and still hit the game winner he does it all the time he heats up when the game is on the line. He becomes a whole different cat, like Reggie Miller and MJ use to be with the game on the line that how he is. He actually plays better when the game is on the line. Spare me the 4th quarter scoring stats it doesn’t include this cats game winners, matter of fact please comment only if you’ve seen these games in there entirety. A lot of yall make rash comments and you read stat lines and watch espn highlights I only make comments if I watch the game in it’s entirety because stats are very misleading. Last night I watched the cavs bulls game and he was off and he didn’t hit the game winner which he had many chances to do. I’ve seen LeBron do this several times before with the game on the line again barring that detroit playoff game and the wizard games where he got lay-up and should’ve gotten called for travel. You name me one game where this cat has put a team away on a clutch shot besides what i’ve just listed for you. Bron is still young and he’s way ahead of his time but when you get to calling this cat the best in the game his current body of work has to be considered. Kobe has proven time after time he’s the best player in the L, he’s second only to Jordan as far as greatest clutch shooters of all-time and Kobe.
Come on Ian? Where do we start with Kobe’s will to win?I mean have you looked at this cat’s body of work, with out shaq as far as willing his team to victories. If your being honest with yourself you’ll know he doesn’t get that title for just looking pissed off at people, Kobe gets buckets with the game on the line and you seem to be the only one contesting that. Do you know that for the last 9 years Kobe has been unanimously selected by coaches and players in the league as the player they would trust to win the game with the last second shot. SI conducts the polls every year and no one has even come close.
Ian what 2 are you putting ahead of Kobe, please don’t be bias?Speak as a fan of the game and not of your favorite player. Usually you know your being bias toward another player when your the only one that thinks that particular player is the best in the game.
And you guys stop acting like Kobe was the first player to strike fear in the heart of his teammates. MJ got into fights with guys on his team and you guys excuse man most of you guys comments are being fueled by hatred,obvious double standard.
UncheckedAggression i need know evidence going on NBA.COM his body of work will be enough evidence for you. Have you been living in a cave for the past 9 years?Kobe has been that dude. And your an idiot if you think lebron has a better resume than Kobe, look at it and be honest with yourself, how many defensive teams has bron been on ? Kobe was on NBA defensive teams his first couple years in the league while being a 6th man. Remember, Kobe came into a situation where everyone was all-stars he was competing day in and day out for minutes on the floor Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel, Shaq were all all-stars when Kobe got there and they are a historically winning franchise.Please tell me who did LeBron have to battle for minutes?…..Exactly No better yet please tell me who was the starting line-up when Bron got there? ….Exactly, nobody. This cat had green light soon as he got in the L, completely different situations and please don’t give me that more pressure was on Bron stuff. More pressure and you just joined a historically losing franche, anytime Brad Daugherty was your franchises leading scorer before you surpassed him your probably playing for a bad franchise. Brad Daugherty?LMAO He’s not on Kobe’s level yet you guys by LeBron’s own admission he always goes on record saying Kobe is the best player in the L. He realizes it takes more than a couple of good season to surpass such greatness, will you guys join him in being logical about the topic of best player?
doug
duncan is not my fav player hehehe kobe is your maybe u r being more biased
i said if i had to pick a player to win a series why wouldnt i pick duncan ahed of kobe. hes a proven winner and is a big man he can control more stuff on the court.
and i never said kobe didnt get buckets cuz i knowww he does all my friends are lakers fans and the thing i said to them when the spurs had the 9pt lead was dont worry kobe will make this shit a game.
u think that me sayin kobe is top 3 now and a debatable 1 is bashing man thats praising same thing when i said he will prob end his career bein top 10 thats excellent u were more biased than me sayin hes top 3 alltime.
now your post 36 excellent i always said that
some of his teammates hated jordan he got into a fuckin fight with kerr of all people kerr the most relaxed dude in the history of the league (brent barry is a close second) he musta said a lot of crap for kerr to start a fight.
i agree with people using double standards to judge players always had that argument here for example many of u guys praise jordan for winnin and he had a stacked team but some haters say duncan wins because he had parker and manu i mean wtf is that???
now seriously tell me why im being biased sayin that IMO kobe is three and a debatable 1???
on the will to win thing i dint say he doesnt have it i just people confuse a player because of how he shows his emetions.
To be honest with you Ian, i started of hating Kobe, I thought V.Carter was a better player than him but his game made me respect him but I never was a Kobe fan just like I wasn’t an MJ fan those cats just make you respect them and I had to be real with myself.
doug
one thing u said is that u cant compare bron to kobe because of body of work we can use that if we are sayin whos higher on a alltime list which kobe is but for a right now list u can make a case for both.
its like when u got pissed when i said duncan has a better career resume than kobe he does but if we are arguing right now kobe can be better.
Nah I agree just because your emotional doesn’t make you a passionate winner, it just makes you Rasheed Wallace and a head case. You have to back it up with your performance on the court.
doug
hehehe i say jordan is a top 3 player alltime this is not disrespectin its a the other way around and i hate the guy same with kobe top ten alltime and i hate the guy
post 41
exaclty thats all i meant i didnt mean they dont come thru …. well garnett doesnt
yeah Garnett is exactly who i’m talking about this cat chokes in the clutch. He just screams a lot and talks to himself.
lol i know when u r the only one pickin a player for the best is biased
but for real if we polled all the dime readers
u dont think duncan and bron will get votes also even if kobe wins???
wade gets one vote there is one die hard miami fan here dont remember his nick lol
hey man brad d was good just unlucky
Yeah I think all of those cats would get votes but thats just fans giving there opinion and we tend to be bias. I listen to what the players and coaches are saying as far as who the best is and they usually say it’s Kobe. Pat Riley, Mike D’Antoni, LeBron James, Amare Stoudamire, Shaq, Gilbert Arenas, Carmello Anthony all these cats I’ve seen with my own eyes on TV say that Kobe is the best player in the game.
well its been good as always
vinny doug take care
doug all this just opinions at least what i posted is heheheh
later
vinny massiel is going out with today thought u liked to know
Alright Ian take care man.
IMO doug, you are wrong. If Kobe was as good as you seem to think, he won the championship last year. Not too many “superstars” would give up leads like that in the finals. Kobe’s been the man the last 9 years??? That’s just not true. Duncan’s resume is much better, considering he was the man on 4 championships.
Just curious, because it doesn’t really matter, but how many game winners did Lebron have LAST year compared to Kobe LAST year? You act like Lebron doesn’t do anything in the clutch when all the evidence suggests otherwise. He gets high percentage shots when it matters. I would take Lebron’s layup over Kobe’s fadeaway (even though his fadeaway can be ridiculous).