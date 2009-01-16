Dwight Howard: “We Can Win A Championship”

When the Magic take on the Lakers tonight at the Staples Center, it will technically be their last matchup of the year. But the way these two teams are playing (the Lakers are 31-7, the Magic are 31-8), they could meet once again in June.

“It’s not far-fetched at all because it’s a reality for us,” all-star center Dwight Howard said Thursday. “If we play like we’ve been playing and stay hungry, yes, we can be there. We can win a championship.”

And if you think Superman is just talking crazy, he’s not the only one that thinks the Magic have what it takes.

“Why can’t we win it? Everything is pretty solid,” veteran Tony Battie said. “Who don’t we match up well against? It’s a good thing we’re flying under the radar and that people doubt us. Sometimes, you don’t need to smell the roses; sometimes, you need to stay in the trenches.” “I definitely believe we can win a championship this year,” point guard Jameer Nelson said. “We’re not going to get complacent. We realize we haven’t done anything. We really don’t get satisfied. Nobody on this team has a championship ring. But we believe. We believe we have the pieces.”

Can the Magic make it to the NBA Finals and win a championship?

Source: Orlando Sentinel