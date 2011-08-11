Dwight Howard Will Learn From Hakeem Olajuwon Again

It feels funny actually writing about a player who ISN’T thinking about going overseas. As marcus the great wrote in Smack today: wouldnt it be more of a news flash if we reported on players NOT interested in playing overseas? i know its slow and all, but every day its like Player X might look into a foreign league.” Well, here you go: Dwight Howard, despite reports that he was interested in China, will not be looking to play overseas. The stipulations the CBA put in regarding NBA players (no opt-out clauses) has caused the big man to back off. So instead, he’ll do the only sensible thing it seems for NBA superstars to do nowadays: go to Hakeem Olajuwon camp.
Just as LeBron James recently said he will go to Dagobah to learn the force from the NBA’s reigning Jedi Master, Howard told Zach McCann of the Orlando Sentinel he will do the same:
Howard worked with Olajuwon for a week earlier this summer and three days last summer, concentrating on Howard’s footwork and scoring mindset. Howard reveres Olajuwon, who he calls “Dream,” and he intends to visit Houston again in the coming months to work with the two-time NBA champion.
Howard has also been working with a new shooting coach for the past week.
The private shooting sessions are already making a difference in his jumper, Howard said.
“It’s looking a lot better,” said Howard, who has yet to release the name of the shooting coach. “I’ve been working with him a week and he’s changed my shot tremendously.”
Howard worked with Olajuwon earlier this summer with the goal of getting his free throw percentage up to 75 percent, and last season, after spending time in the summer with the Dream, Howard became visibly more aggressive in the post. Did Olajuwon actually make him better? Was the force flowing through him or was he still just the apprentice? Some claim Orlando just got him the ball more. Either way, the time with one of the most fluid big men to ever play can’t hurt. The same goes for LeBron, who is actually very formidable in the post. It’s just that he NEVER goes down there.
Why doesn’t the Dream just open up his own training grounds? Charge people some money. Set rules up. A registration list. Give out camper t-shirts. We’re joking, but seriously how many guys in the league would benefit from time with Olajuwon? Every player he’s met with so far has seen increases in how effective they are inside.
As ballplayers know, the summer is when you make your name. That’s when you make the jump. Howard realizes that now, and if he takes another step next season (like he did this year), or if LeBron can finally harness his potential as a post-up player, it’s going to be fun to watch.
How much better can Howard get? How much better can LeBron get?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Well not *everyone*, he worked with Hasheem Thabeet a few years ago.
It’s a great legacy and I don’t know why more of the greats offer up their time like this. It was inherited from Moses Malone who helped bring Dreams game to the next level back in the day.
What is Dwight suppose to do? Why is he gettin props for doin his job? He has the resources n the ability to learn from one of the greats why wouldnt u?
“The same goes for LeBron, who is actually very formidable in the post. It’s just that he NEVER goes down there.”
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…..u must have missed the finals my man…i haven’t seen any1 airball that many hook shots and turnaround Js since first day of tryouts in 9th grade and all the kids over 5’10 had to play as big men for the first time in their lives
good for Dwight; but Im not sure he really needs Hakeem.
dwight is the reigning 2-time DPOY. led the league in rebounds the last 3yrs. blocks twice. and averages over 20ppg in an offense that doesnt give him the ball.
…im not sure he even needs Hakeem that much.
now…players who should be seeking Hakeem:
Hasheem Thabeet
Andrew Bynum
Marc Gasol
Mehmet Okur
Javale McGee
Amir Johnson
Joakim Noah
Al Horford
Kendrick Perkins
Brook Lopez & Robin Lopez
Greg Oden
and for good measure….Kareem Abdul Jabbar! no player seems to improve when Kareem gives them 1-on-1 attention. meaning, even the teachers have to go back to school sometimes.
Imagine Roy Hibbert after “Camp Dream”. Dirty.
Dime last summer you wrote an article about who needs to do what in the off-season to get to that next level… they have more time this year. Who should do what?
Captain Jack should take leadership training, that Bucks squad could be decent if they played as a team. Joe Johnson should learn a new face. Stone Joe needs at least a grimace in his repertoire.
Who else?
Hakeem Olajuwon who he calls ‘Dream” doesn’t everyone call him Dream? That’s not a new nickname lol. dumb ass writers.
Any reason why Hakeem is not coaching or assistant coaching somewhere if he’s that effective?
Dwight Howard isn’t even all that. a) he’s a hell of a dirty player; and b) he “fathers” a bunch of babies by different women and doesn’t see them. All of his “I’m a good guy” laughy-jokey shit is an act. Plus I think he’s a bad shooter, bad passer and has few low post moves. Dwight Howard will need to learn a fundamental post game like Tim Duncan. Or else, he will be like Yao Ming. he hates getting fouled. His free throws are his BIGGEST weakness (AS WELL AS too many techs). You might want to encourage Dwight to play the post and when he gets double teamed, he will pass it out. Once he passes it out his teammate will either his the open shot or miss it.. They usually miss and the Magic live and die at the 3 point line.
Dwight Howard will win a MVP before Ibaka makes an All-Star game. IF his new and improved shooting form works, he can up his scoring to 28 a game… EASY. Now you have the best defensive center in this era also on the heels of the scoring champ, how do you deny him the award? Derrick Rose would have to win 68+ games or Lebron averages 30-12-12 or Blake averages 23-10-7 with 4 Mozgovs or Kevin Love with a 20-20 and more than 20 wins.
—————–
Teams should put more pressure on players to get better. If a player wants a contract extension the first thing I’d ask would be did he get better as a player or are his stats better as a function of playing time? You can’t qualify for the vet’s min. and NOT know how to defend the pick n roll.
@S. buckets
Actually, the numbers say LeBron is pretty good in the post. He just never uses it.
thanks for the shout @Sean Sweeney, i’m so honored (forreal)
based on dwight’s improvements from last year after only a few days with hakeem, i expect a shaq2001 type season.