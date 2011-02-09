Dwight Howard’s 22-and-20 wins duel with Blake Griffin

02.09.11 7 years ago 42 Comments
On paper, Magic vs. Clippers was shaping up to be a nice showcase for the NBA. You had Dwight Howard and Blake Griffin, the two most ferocious dunkers and beastly physical specimens in the League, sharing the court. You had one of the top teams in the East hosting an up-and-coming threat in the West. You had random entertaining guys like Jason Richardson, Baron Davis, Gilbert Arenas and DeAndre Jordan lurking in the supporting cast ready to do something … But then the game started, and frankly, both teams looked amateurish for stretches while putting the Amway Arena crowd to sleep. Blake and Dwight each had a decent dunk in the first quarter, but what seemed like warm-up crams didn’t materialize into the YouTube No. 1 hits we’ve come to expect. The Magic couldn’t make a three, Baron missed the mark on more passes than Donovan McNabb, and the overall theme for both sides consisted of bricks and turnovers … The Clips led by four at halftime, then Dwight (22 pts, 20 rebs) picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and it seemed Orlando was in trouble. But that’s when they decided to put on a fast-break clinic, ripping off a 13-0 run. Baron (25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) hit a couple treys to get L.A. back in it going into the fourth quarter, but Gilbert Arenas woke up from his month-long nap to spark a 12-0 run with a three and some dimes that helped Orlando pull away … Chris Webber said before tip-off that Ryan Anderson‘s best defensive strategy against Blake would be, “Blindfold, cigarette, and hope somebody else can help you.” But Anderson actually did a good job denying Blake (10 pts, 4-12 FG, 12 rebs) the ball and not giving him any easy looks … Orlando’s announcers were recalling the story of when Elton Brand talked Baron into signing with the Clippers before ditching him for the Sixers, and initially called Brand “Carlos Boozer.” After detailing Brand’s shady move, one of them said, “You can see why I had the Freudian slip with Boozer.” … Anybody else think Ike Diogu and Earl Clark look like Keenan & Kel grown up without haircuts? … You know Matt Goukas is old when he’s reminiscing over a time when NBA free throws were 3-to-make-2. “That was terrible,” Goukas said. Can you imagine how much longer games would be today if Dwight played with those rules? …Read More>>

