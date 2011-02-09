Dwight Howard’s 22-and-20 wins duel with Blake Griffin

On paper, Magic vs. Clippers was shaping up to be a nice showcase for the NBA. You had Dwight Howard and Blake Griffin, the two most ferocious dunkers and beastly physical specimens in the League, sharing the court. You had one of the top teams in the East hosting an up-and-coming threat in the West. You had random entertaining guys like Jason Richardson, Baron Davis, Gilbert Arenas and DeAndre Jordan lurking in the supporting cast ready to do something … But then the game started, and frankly, both teams looked amateurish for stretches while putting the Amway Arena crowd to sleep. Blake and Dwight each had a decent dunk in the first quarter, but what seemed like warm-up crams didn’t materialize into the YouTube No. 1 hits we’ve come to expect. The Magic couldn’t make a three, Baron missed the mark on more passes than Donovan McNabb, and the overall theme for both sides consisted of bricks and turnovers … The Clips led by four at halftime, then Dwight (22 pts, 20 rebs) picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and it seemed Orlando was in trouble. But that’s when they decided to put on a fast-break clinic, ripping off a 13-0 run. Baron (25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) hit a couple treys to get L.A. back in it going into the fourth quarter, but Gilbert Arenas woke up from his month-long nap to spark a 12-0 run with a three and some dimes that helped Orlando pull away … Chris Webber said before tip-off that Ryan Anderson‘s best defensive strategy against Blake would be, “Blindfold, cigarette, and hope somebody else can help you.” But Anderson actually did a good job denying Blake (10 pts, 4-12 FG, 12 rebs) the ball and not giving him any easy looks … Orlando’s announcers were recalling the story of when Elton Brand talked Baron into signing with the Clippers before ditching him for the Sixers, and initially called Brand “Carlos Boozer.” After detailing Brand’s shady move, one of them said, “You can see why I had the Freudian slip with Boozer.” … Anybody else think Ike Diogu and Earl Clark look like Keenan & Kel grown up without haircuts? … You know Matt Goukas is old when he’s reminiscing over a time when NBA free throws were 3-to-make-2. “That was terrible,” Goukas said. Can you imagine how much longer games would be today if Dwight played with those rules? …Read More>>
steve nash to ATL!!!!!!!!!! nba 2k11 has confirmed that ATL with nash would be nashty. finals nashty.
blake needs eric gordon back…gomes and foye just wont cut it. defenses are loading up on BG. imagine how many dunks he’ll get when he plays for a team like orlando.
lebron just killed it fantasy wise after that 12 point outing. clutch jumper plus those free throws to ice the game.
@bill
Click my name: Howard vs Griffin (alley-oops)
Ha, Austin, nice try, sneaking that “LeBron for MVP” line in there. What exactly has LeBron done that no one expected when he signed in Miami?
dagwaller: they expected greatness because he’s already won two MVP’s. An expected performance by him = an MVP performance.
Dimemag, great site but so biased. I do believe lebron should be MVP but does Dime constantly have to push agendas. They dont even try and hide them.
@comon sense
How would you suggest Dime talks about Him (bowing head sarcastically)? Isn’t he playing like one of the league MVPs right now? I am no LeBron lover (or nut hugger) I actually hate him… but he has been tearing it up lately.
@dagwaller
how does lebron doing what was expected from him exclude him from mvp? he’s still the most valuable player in the league
I think LeBron is statistically the best player in the league…but do MVP voters take into account who is on the team? For example, LeBron has had a relatively healthy Wade and Bosh ( I know not 100% but pretty damn close all year) on his team. Of course he is going to dominate. But a guy like D Rose has been without his 2 best players for most of the year and he doesn’t have a guy like Wade on his team to pick up a lot of the slack.
I just can’t give LeBron an MVP when he is on that team.
With the talent on the Heat, if they lose Lebron, they would still be a playoff team. He was the MVP in Cleveland because without him they lose 35 of 36 games.
Lebron could EASILY take a backseat to Wade and Bosh but they allow him to go off whenever he wants to. True they did play like trash without those 4 games but they would have implemented an offense had he been injured longer.
If I had a vote it would go to Derrick Rose for putting up monster stat lines, improving over last year, and keep his team in the hunt for homefield advantage in the first round. All of this without bigs, and without people who can create their own shot. In terms of wins he isn’t that far behind the Heat and is doing more with less.
Whoever the best player on the Heat is will be viewed as an MVP. Of course his stats are inflated – he’s one of 3 players on the team! Of course he SEEMS more valuable – it’s how he set things up. ALL THREE of the players on that team are valuable. How many games would they win without one of their stars? Bron might be the most valuable to that team, but not for the league.
If the Magic finish as they should, top 3 in the East, I think Dwight should be the MVP.
@Windelroj – I’d like to see Dwight win it but he isn’t the focal point of their offense. They live and die by the 3. Dwight would need to average 26-14-3-3 to win MVP. The MVP places too much emphasis on offense. All he has to do is make free throws, get to 70% and he could get the triple crown. [MVP, MIP, DPOY]
If you ask me, Lebron is the best player in the league on one of its best teams. Of course he’s going to be an MVP frontrunner. How is this controversial? Compare him to Rose: is Rose as good individually? Of course not. Is his team as good? I don’t think so, not yet anyway. And for those who say the Heat would still be a good team without one of their big three (let alone without Lebron): given their bench and their holes at the 1 and 5, I wouldn’t be so sure.
@dagwaller
You have a good point there. If they didn’t have all three they’d be hurting with that sorry bench. But, if they didn’t have one of them they would have more money to improve the other positions (hypothetically). My MVP vote would go to Rose too. I don’t think Durant will win it this season because of the slow start and because of the way WB has stepped up as option 1B (or at least) a major #2. Westbrook has been taking a good number of the final shots recently…
But I think LeBron should be in the discussion too. I sure as shit hope he doesn’t win it though.
Lebron will win MVP..
All the media is pushing it..
I read some shit on ESPN the other day that said something like “NO ONE CAN COMPARE WITH WHAT LEBRON HAS DONE SO FAR”..
MVP = Popularity Contest
The problem with the MVP is that people have “changed” what it really means. MVP = Most Valuable Player! NOT, best player on best team, or best stats. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER! Meaning, if you take that player off of his team, that team’s win total would differ more than if you took another candidate off of his team. How many more wins is a team worth this this player on the team? That should be the question everyone asks, but no, the media changes the meaning on their own. My MVP so far would be Derrick Rose! Take him off the Bulls and they suck, period. Second is Dirk, which was evident when he was hurt. LeBron? Yes his numbers look good, but you take him off that team and i’m sure you’re only losing 5-10 games off your win total. D-Wade/Bosh, a more balanced attack would be fine.
I really think LeBron is easily a top 5 candidate, if not better than that. Dagger, you make some good points – he’s the best player on one of the top teams in the League, and he’s probably the best player in the League.
Don’t know if that makes him the most valuable, though. I still don’t think that he has to carry his team the way D Rose does, with Wade and Bosh on the Heat. And the team is BUILT to pad his stats, in a way that no other superstar has had his team built in history. 3v5 every night? Ha he’d better be getting his numbers!
Cosign 92021 #28.
The league needs to set the criteria for the MVP. Is it the guy with the best stats?? Is it the best player on the best team?? Or is it exactly what the award is called… the most valuable to his team?
I’ve been saying this since i was 13… they need to have a Most Outstanding Player, and a Most Valuable Player award. Or simply set the criteria for the MVP.
If they have 2 awards, Lebron is MOP, and D-Rose is MVP.
Hey DIME, why don’t you guys award an MOP and MVP each year. I don’t think any other publication does it and i know u guys try to write about stuff that nobody else is writing about. Just a suggestion.
I really loathe the best player on the best team as a reason to give someone the throphy. If the season ended today who on the Spurs would get the MVP? None of them are even in the discussion. They have a balanced team that is dominating at times.
Lebron WILL WIN THE AWARD. Simply because 3-peats for MVP are so rare and handed only to a select few. People argued each of Nash’s thropys which hurt his chance of a 3-peat. Plus, many don’t consider him worthy of joining the class of 3-peaters. Lebron has been hyped every which way by league and is talented enough to win 3 in a row. The circumstance and player don’t come around often so voters will take the easy route and give it to Lebron. Please Note – I would really hate to see him win a 3rd.
On a non-MVP topic… Anyone have clips of the 76ers guard swatting everything? Holiday and Williams with 2 apiece.
That is some BS if Lebron wins, and its not even his team! He puts up numbers but before the season began all the hype was they were going to challenge for 72 wins and that goal was gone weeks ago. Have the Heat meet expectations????
@first&foremost
Nash didn’t even deserve to win his second MVP. That belonged to Kobe. When you lead the shittiest team in the NBA to the playoffs and score 81 points in a game, you are the MVP. As for this season, we won’t be able to tell until the end of the season. But for now, LeBron has the advantage.
david robinson
hakeem olajuwon
larry bird
now lebron with his line last night
For the Rose lovers, what makes him better than Chris Paul exactly? Paul has better numbers in pretty much every category other than scoring. He’s been ridiculously efficient this year – his shooting percentages are 49%, 45%, 90%, compared to Rose’s 45/36/82. And his A/TO is much better. And as far as record’s go, Bulls are only a few games better than NO and play in a much easier conference. Chicago is 24-6 vs. below 500 teams and only 10-10 vs. the rest. And NO’s roster ain’t exactly stacked. Still putting my money on CP3 as best PG in the game.
Anyone know if that rumor of Carmelo Anthony going to the Lakers is actually possible, or if it’s already going down? STinks for Andrew Bynum if he’s really part of that, at one point I heard he would become a dominant center for the Lakers for years.
On the All-star picks for the West: I was voting for Dirk Nowitski to get the start, I think the whole Melo trade drama was a downer for the NBA.
Lebron won’t and shouldn’t win the MVP for these reasons-
He has two superstars with him that can go off forr super star numbers at any given game, it jus depends on the matchups and which players has that advantage. Also having wade and bosh keeps the defense very honest in my opinion so u can just double team any of them.
Lebron doesn’t do this night end and night out. I guess we forgot that dwade jus had a triple double and was pushing some pretty gaudy. Scoring numbers before lebron wwent off the last couple of games
Unlike in Cleveland, lebron will get more assists because he has more efficient finishers in miami with dwade, bosh, mike miller and james jones who can shoot lights out at any given time andd eddie house who shoots clutch shots not to mention the return of haslem.
Take him away from this team and I don’t see a big difference because dwade and bosh would average 20+pts and miller and jones would probably avg 10-15 buckets a piece.
Rose and howard should be front runners right now because their teams dynamic severely change if they are out and durant has westbrook and harden that can play as well.
@shuttles – I might have to agree with you, CP3’s scoring has gone down but he has become much more efficient and they have been more consistent as a team.
Howard shouldn’t win till the guy can come close to hitting FTs. He is ugly at the line, bends his knees and comes up, stops, then shoots. This is your biggest weakness get a flippin shooting coach! Shoot underhand!
Didn’t Lebron just get 12 and complain about hurrying up so he can get to his Super Bowl party? That’s my MVP!
At one point Mavs were 24-5 with Dirk and 2-7 without him. Not sure if that makes him more valuable than Drose or CP3 but in my opinion it makes him more valuable than Lebron.
I don’t think the Heat without Lebron go 2-7 and with Lebron they go about 24-5.
