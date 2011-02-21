Dwight Howard’s All-Star Kicks: Dwight Howard Superbeast

Just like Derrick Rose, Dwight Howard also debuted a second version of his signature shoe from adidas tonight, the Dwight Howard Superbeast. Check ’em out:

The Superbeast features an all-new support system built for Howard’s unique style of play. The double stacked Z shaped TORSION SYSTEM features two deep grooves that run along the arch that allows the foot to easily rotate or twist inward, but slow the rate that the ankle can roll outward. This simple solution limits injuries and increases the body’s energy efficiency.

The Dwight Howard Superbeast is available now at Foot Locker for $100, and will roll out in various colorways through April.

What do you think?

