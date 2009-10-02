Dwight Howard’s Giving Away Copies of NBA Live 10

Great news for basketball and video game fans in NYC. To celebrate the release of EA Sports’ NBA Live ’10, the NBA Store is hosting an exclusive launch party in New York City Tuesday night. The October 6 event will be held at the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue. In attendance will be David Lee, Courtney Lee, Al Harrington and live via satellite will be cover boy Dwight Howard.
Superman has purchased 100 copies of the Live 10 that will be distributed to fans for free at the cash registers by either David Lee, Courtney Lee or Harrington. The inside scoop is you can get the lanyards to get the free copies of the game on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the NBA Store.
He better because everybody buying 2k.
2k is so much better
ill have to up my xbox live account when that drops
WOW! People still play Live huh?
what happend to CGF?!?!?!!?!?!?
Played both demos, Live is still way behind.
Yeah i think he needs to..
2k way harder..
Wrong place…I know…but…Will Rod Benson crack the Pacer’s roster?
@nckdmss
nope, but he’ll get you in your ass crack!
Yo I just seen the new 2k dommercial and the commercial with Kobe taking on the whole L is like that! DIME perhaps I missed it but was that ever posted and if not it needs to be ASAP!
the live demo is asssss
live got good reviews 8.2/10
i keep thinking the same thing weezy f because as far as kick previews and stuff like that cgf was the best
and by the way live is finished ea mine as well ask the developers of the 2k series to take over live starting next year
I got there at quarter to 10, and the line was out the door and then around the corner. Needless to say, I stood there for like 10 minutes before a security guy was all, “They’re all gone, folks. It’s only the first 100, and they’re already taken.” However, I did get a lovely new NBA Live Invasion t-shirt and gym towel. Yippee.
