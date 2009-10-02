Dwight Howard’s Giving Away Copies of NBA Live 10

Great news for basketball and video game fans in NYC. To celebrate the release of EA Sports’ NBA Live ’10, the NBA Store is hosting an exclusive launch party in New York City Tuesday night. The October 6 event will be held at the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue. In attendance will be David Lee, Courtney Lee, Al Harrington and live via satellite will be cover boy Dwight Howard.

Superman has purchased 100 copies of the Live 10 that will be distributed to fans for free at the cash registers by either David Lee, Courtney Lee or Harrington. The inside scoop is you can get the lanyards to get the free copies of the game on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the NBA Store.