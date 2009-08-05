Dwight Howard’s going after Hollywood and Hakeem

For the last two All-Star Weekends, I’ve been relatively up-close with Dwight Howard and seen how busy he’s become. In 2008, Dwight’s weekend didn’t really get crazy until after the dunk contest, when everybody in New Orleans wanted to get close to “Superman.” This year, with Dwight being a full-fledged NBA golden child, the ASG’s top vote-getter, and adidas’ most high-profile All-Star representative, he was being pulled in 400 different directions from the time he landed in Phoenix until the time he left.
Considering his run with the Olympic team before the ’08-09 season, and his longer-than-ever postseason run this spring/summer, you’d think Dwight would take these offseason months to crawl into a hole and chill out before resurfacing for training camp.
Not quite.
In today’s Orlando Sentinel, writer Josh Robbins recaps Dwight’s summer schedule, for which he hasn’t slowed down at all. And beware — Dwight is getting into acting:
Over the last seven weeks, the Orlando Magic’s all-star center has visited Vancouver, B.C., for an EA Sports function. He has traveled to Hollywood to prepare for a cameo in the upcoming film Valentine’s Day, which features Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba and Jamie Foxx. He’s even pitched a reality show called Dwight Across America.
“I’ve been all around the country, but it’s been fun,” Howard said Tuesday during a break from his basketball camp at UCF. “This is one of the best summers I’ve had in my whole entire life.”
And there is more travel to come, including a trip to China for adidas and a trip to Africa for the program Basketball without Borders.
Howard just wants to clear up one thing: Despite all the fun he’s been having, he said he’s focusing on his game. Two training specialists â€” Bryan Meyer and Korey McCray â€” have accompanied the 23-year-old superstar as he has crisscrossed North America. Meyer, a trainer who works at RDV Sportsplex, helps Howard with strength and conditioning. McCray, who played point guard at Mercer University, assists Howard with his free-throw shooting and moves on the court.
“Hakeem Olajuwon had the Dream Shake, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had the Sky Hook, and we’re working on a go-to move for Dwight,” McCray said. “He has an unbelievable work ethic. He’s Superman in Orlando. He’s Superman in the NBA. But he works to be Superman. He just doesn’t wake up and put on a Magic uniform. He works at it.”
After the Magic were knocked off by the Lakers, I wrote about Dwight taking the next step in his development and hopefully being motivated by the series loss to build on his game. From what I read today, it sounds like he’s all about that.
“Losing is not good, but sometimes it really helps you,” Howard told the Sentinel. “It helped us to understand that we’ve got to push ourselves just a little bit more to get to the next level.”
Cool. But I’m not going anywhere near Kazaam 2.
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Dwight is nice and all but lose the acting itch – the crossover is usually never pretty, haha good Shaq reference
Howard is SO Annoying. He’s not funny nor can you give him the ball at the end of the game. I wasn’t aware of those were the traits of “Superman”….
I just hope he’s not just “pushing himself” and is actually developing his game more to be better.
You know it’s still going to be the same story this year just like last year. D-wight had no post moves but all the potential in the world. Seriously, why isn’t this guy in the gym 24/7 and become good at shooting, jesus.
Dwight is like the lebron of all big man. All athletic ability, little else. Good thing it’s enough to get by the real one.
Props to the big fella. He’s just a goofy but likeable guy. Reminds me of Shaq during the early years…oh shit kazaam is coming back…….
It’s scary how good Dwight can be with a go-to move. If he becomes a dependable low post scorer, combined with his All-NBA defense, he really will be Superman. It’s going to be real fun watching him battle LeBron for the next decade.
WTF? Patrick Ewing can’t teach him a move or two?
steve A is a dumb A; get a sense of humor retard
i’m sorry but i’d rather watch kazaam instead of steel anyday lol….
@danny, dwight showed in the playoffs you can give him the ball, which is how he put up 40 and closed out the cavs.
Show me a straight man who’d turn down a cameo in a movie with a chance to meet Jessica Alba movie.
danny: if athletic ability gives me a franchise player who puts up insane stats while getting his team wins in the playoffs, I’ll take that in a heartbeat.
it’s cool that he’s living his life but maybe he needs to spend more time in the gym working on his footwork and post moves….
I can’t see Dwight ever having a move like the Dream or Jabbar. Good for him for wanting that though. Let’s hope he proves me wrong.
Dwight needs to copy Shaq’s baseline spin move “Black Tornado” … throw up some alley-oops… then the Shaquification will be complete…