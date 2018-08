Dwight Howard’s Gone; Everyone Playing Thursday Tries To Fight

So long, Superman. It was reported late thatwill undergo season-ending back surgery on his herniated disc, news his agent and the team confirmed. Aftersaid Dwight wanted him fired a couple weeks back, Howard missed a couple games with back spasms. Everyone read that to mean: I’ve given up. Turns out, the back injury is no joke. Just ask, whose career had a painful end because of a similar injury. Now Howard’s out for the Olympics, too, which means Spain has one fewer U.S. big man to worry about. … Indiana came out on fire but its win over Milwaukee almost came to blows. In the first three minutes all five starters had scored. The fans must have been inspired, because they were hot on ex-Pacer‘s case every time he touched the ball., putting up 14 per game in his six starts, had 10 in the first quarter. … Dunleavy came back with a dozen of his own in the first half, but Granger (29 points) nearly undressed him with a behind-the-back move in transition. Then all of the sudden the game took a 90-degree turn from playoff intensity into, you guys just want to do this?dropped Dunleavy on a transition layup into, and that almost started a scuffle (Dunleavy may have broken Psycho T’s nose in March butvs.it ain’t). Then,got ejected after pointing an accusing finger at, who didn’t take it lightly. Even coachhad to get in front of West there. Bottom line, the Pacers earned home-court advantage for the first round, while the Bucks are losing ground for a playoff spot. … Minnesota hadn’t won a game in April since 2009, or 27 games — until Thursday. Everyone cleared out for Minny’sand Detroit’s(18 points) early in the first, with each making their first three shots. While the Wolves tried to feed Pek every chance they got, Prince was spinning on dudes like he had two turntables and a microphone.andfiled insurance claims for whiplash after Prince’s post spin moves. Well, Pekovic (23 points) andnever really slowed down, with Barea getting 13 points, 12 assists and six boards. You’d think it would be harder for Pekovic to produce withoutprotecting him, but(an invisible six points and five boards) had very little luck keeping Pek more than six feet out from the hoop on entry passes. … Only a handful of games left and Houston, we have a problem. The Rockets lost their sixth straight, and this one to New Orleans, and now they’re a game behind Utah in No. 9 position.was the main reason why the Hornets were clicking with his 27 points. He brought them back after being down double digits in the second quarter. It’s not even a good night for the Rockets seeingdrop 23 to get them back into it in the fourth. Since he’s been starting he’s been improving his free agent stock to drive up the bidding. … Hit the jump to hear about the night’s most physical game.