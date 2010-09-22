Dwight Howard’s New NBA Jersey

For the past two days, everyone’s been a twitter about NBA Revolution 30. With every player in the League getting new threads, we thought we’d show you a closer look. One thing you might notice is that in order to reduce uniform weight and increase player comfort, adidas switched front and back numbers from heavier, dense materials to breathable mesh. After the jump, check out Dwight Howard‘s new jersey.
What do you think?
I wanna get this. They finally got it in black
is it just me or has orlando changed their jerseys like 10 times in the past 5 years.
@hahns:
They actually have only had 4 distinct styles in their 22 year history, each with a different color scheme.
First was the old pinstripe version, which had blue, white, and black, this was during the Shaq and Penny days
Second was the dazzle ones that had the stars stitched into the uniform, in blue and white. This was during the T-Mac era.
Third was the really plain and simple blue and white ones that was right when T-Mac left and Dwight came in.
Now it’s this one, which is blue, white, and finally bringing back the black.
It’s only an alternate but I get your point.
4 uniform sets in Magic history. 2 different uniforms in the last 5 years.
@hahns
its not just u. hahah.. personally.. i thought the jerseys they had when t-mac was there was the best. tied with the jerseys of shaqs days.
but yea.. these r kinda dope.. id like to see someone actually wearing it tho. oh and i wanna see the shorts.
I bet the NBA is gonna sell a **** load of jerseys after changing them. No one is gonna walk around for long or go to games rocking old jerseys.
I never bought the hype that adidas gear enhances performance. It’s just like reebok pumps, it doesn’t do anything.
Also I like the retro hardwood classic pinstripe magic jersey better than this one. The look of most rev 30 jerseys aren’t bad but with the one shown here, I like the retro better.
@ Aron–
Dwight was at the register? ringing up customers?
did you see the shorty in the black leather pants?!!?
it felt like the NBA store had some ‘groupies’ in there
Ugly ass jerseys … Go back to retro please!
So lets say if i was to get this jersey autograph would it be tougher to sign on the number cuz of the mesh??
Heino.. that’s because dime is not only their brand name.. it’s also their shipment budget. $0.10
lol @ ab40