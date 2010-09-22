Dwight Howard’s New NBA Jersey

For the past two days, everyone’s been a twitter about NBA Revolution 30. With every player in the League getting new threads, we thought we’d show you a closer look. One thing you might notice is that in order to reduce uniform weight and increase player comfort, adidas switched front and back numbers from heavier, dense materials to breathable mesh. After the jump, check out Dwight Howard‘s new jersey.

What do you think?

