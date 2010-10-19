Dwight Howard’s Signature Shoe: adidas Beast

While Dwight Howard has been with adidas since he entered the League, just like Derrick Rose, this year he finally gets his own signature shoe. Introducing the adidas Beast. As his lightest shoe to date, the Beast also features a mix of textiles and synthetics that help reduce weight and increase stability during cutting movements. And for those of you looking to hit the town, the tongue features a unique lacing system that allows you to pop it forward for casual wear, or move it back and lace through the loops for a tight fit on the court.

“Having the Beast be my first signature shoe means a lot to me and I can’t wait to lace them up on the court this season,” says Howard. “They’re light to keep me faster on the court, but we worked really hard to add things from my personal life like my HEY WOOOOOOOOOOORLD greeting to my fans and my ManChild nickname.”

The Beast will launch in a black/black/royal colorway on Friday, November 12, and will roll out in three additional colorways through December. It will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker and Eastbay for $100.

