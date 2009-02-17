Dwight Howard’s Superman Sneakers

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.17.09 10 years ago 12 Comments
It’s a bird, it’s a plane

Even though Nate ran away with his second Sprite Slam Dunk trophy with the help of his whole Kyrpto-Nate pefrormance, Dwight Howard still awed the crowd with his Superman antics. The phone booth along with the adidas Tech-Fit tight jersey were a nice touch, but in the end Nate’s presentation was a tad bit better.

I still have to show Dwight some love on the site with his adidas Rapid Bounce “Superman” sneakers. I thought the kicks were fire. The colorway is hot and there isn’t too much patent leather on them like past All-Star Game kicks.

I am not sure if these joints are droppin’ to the public or if they were just a special make-up for Dwight. Stay tuned to here or www.adidasbasketball.com for more info.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALL STARStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP