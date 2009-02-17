Dwight Howard’s Superman Sneakers

Even though Nate ran away with his second Sprite Slam Dunk trophy with the help of his whole Kyrpto-Nate pefrormance, Dwight Howard still awed the crowd with his Superman antics. The phone booth along with the adidas Tech-Fit tight jersey were a nice touch, but in the end Nate’s presentation was a tad bit better.
I still have to show Dwight some love on the site with his adidas Rapid Bounce “Superman” sneakers. I thought the kicks were fire. The colorway is hot and there isn’t too much patent leather on them like past All-Star Game kicks.
I am not sure if these joints are droppin’ to the public or if they were just a special make-up for Dwight. Stay tuned to here or www.adidasbasketball.com for more info.
Only thing you could rock with these are blue tights and red cape…or a space suit.
Yeah those have a little to much going on. Cool idea, but the finished product looks kind of silly. Maybe its the superman logo????
He should have put the superman S shirt back on. switching from an XXXL to an XS sized jersey didnt really make sense. but, damn he is shredded
those are like kryptonite for the ladies
I like to attract the ladies, not repel them
Now those are fugly..
i’ll take Nate’s green Nikes over these any day!!!
they are about as underwelming as the guys dunks.rudy did ten times better than he did.the whole thing was BS rigged from the start
Crazy the infatuation or admiration if you will for superheroes in the L.
Shaq was the original Superman / Shazam
Wade was deemed Flash by Shaq
Now Dwight is Superman
Nate is Krypto-Nate
What will be next
Eddy Curry – The Blob
Phil Jackson – Charles Xavier
Kobe – Wolverine
Tracy McGrady – Whatever superhero gets hurt the most
Dirk – Gambit
@ Gee, I like the concept of NBA players having superhero names. Ron Artest could be The Hulk lol.
I like the shoes too, would have to be able to rock them right though. Nate’s green joints were tight too.
Yea nates whole get up was tight including the ball. I can’t front on that.
You nailed Artest as the Hulk.
I think Kobe is most def. Wolverine exactly. Intensity, heals up (cause I don’t see where Kobe’s hand is hurting him anymore at all), will straight up kill you!
Who would other NBA characters be?
K.G. – Venom (intesity) remember you can be a villian too
Duncan – Cyclops (eyes most expresion you get from him)
Ben Wallace – Conan (used to matter but not anymore)
LeBron – Juggernaut (one he drives he is unstoppable)
Joey Crawford – Lex Luthor (no powers just devious)
Ok I could go on but tired lol.
Remember when Stacy Augmon was Plastic Man
U cant wear them with clothes at all.Unless u into the clown look.
that.shit.is.fuckin.ugly.