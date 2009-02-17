Dwight Howard’s Superman Sneakers

Even though Nate ran away with his second Sprite Slam Dunk trophy with the help of his whole Kyrpto-Nate pefrormance, Dwight Howard still awed the crowd with his Superman antics. The phone booth along with the adidas Tech-Fit tight jersey were a nice touch, but in the end Nate’s presentation was a tad bit better.

I still have to show Dwight some love on the site with his adidas Rapid Bounce “Superman” sneakers. I thought the kicks were fire. The colorway is hot and there isn’t too much patent leather on them like past All-Star Game kicks.

I am not sure if these joints are droppin’ to the public or if they were just a special make-up for Dwight. Stay tuned to here or www.adidasbasketball.com for more info.