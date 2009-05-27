Dwight Howard’s Technical Rescinded

05.27.09 9 years ago 14 Comments

It took the League about 18 hours to get this call right. But at least they finally ruled correctly. Dwight Howard was originally whistled for his sixth technical foul of the post-season when he flexed his pipes and looked down at Anderson Varejao while walking towards the free throw line. Dwight let out a good howl, but he didn’t actually say anything to Big Andy.

He was pissed about it at the time. But now Dwight is back to being the smiley good guy, saying that he might play with duct tape to prevent himself from getting another T.

“I wasn’t taunting Varejao or anything,” Howard said after the game. “My thing, it was a tough play. He grabbed me around the neck and I made the shot.”

Now Dwight joins Kenyon Martin as a player to have a technical called during the game revoked thereafter. It’s happened three times to K-Mart already.

Do you think the League did the right thing?

