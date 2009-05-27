Dwight Howard’s Technical Rescinded

It took the League about 18 hours to get this call right. But at least they finally ruled correctly. Dwight Howard was originally whistled for his sixth technical foul of the post-season when he flexed his pipes and looked down at Anderson Varejao while walking towards the free throw line. Dwight let out a good howl, but he didn’t actually say anything to Big Andy.
He was pissed about it at the time. But now Dwight is back to being the smiley good guy, saying that he might play with duct tape to prevent himself from getting another T.
“I wasn’t taunting Varejao or anything,” Howard said after the game. “My thing, it was a tough play. He grabbed me around the neck and I made the shot.”
Now Dwight joins Kenyon Martin as a player to have a technical called during the game revoked thereafter. It’s happened three times to K-Mart already.
Do you think the League did the right thing?
Sure they did the right thing…if their goal is to make a mockery of their officiating. You know that thing they said was going to be concentrated on due to the scandal. Great job. Where tripping someone and blatantly throwing someone into a scorers table recieves the same punishment. The NBA, where incompetence happens.
yup, they did the right thing by rescinding the T … but you can’t take back the Technical free throws that Cleveland was given… and in KMart’s case, the Lakers’ tech free throws… in the close games that these series had so far, those free throws could’ve changed the outcome… maybe Nike is paying off these refs to get a LeBron vs. Kobe final… lol
Can somebody please make a video of all the horrible officiating in these playoffs? How many calls have been rescinded thus far? It must me like 10, and these were just the most blatant and egregious mistakes.
– Rajon Rondo non flagrant call on Miller
– Antoine Wright / Melo disaster
– Dahntay Jones tripping Kobe
– 3 techs by KMart, one now by Howard
– Howard block on LeBron for three free throws
They gotta do it because they made that bullshit 7 tech suspension rule.Everytime somebody get 6 they gonna take it away.
kobe also had a tech rescinded
hell yeah. the refs made a mistake and it got corrected.
this isn’t like the hit check horry threw, or the elbows kobe gets away sometimes or the push to kobe’s back dahntay jones made. dwight played w/ some swag and was beatin. he put varajao on his ass and if ppl are gonna get techs for that now, then AI should always get techs. chris paul too. throw deron in the discussion too.
end a discussion.
oops, i meant beastin. apparently, i can’t spell today. lol
but he was still beatin andy’s ass so…
What happens to a referee who makes a BS that the League has to swallow its pride and correct?
This is just dumb. Why not upgrade the officiating all together?
The calls and non-calls have not only been bad these playoffs, but also extremely inconsistent. It’s like nobody knows what a walk is, what a foul is, what a block/charge is, or what a taunt or excessive complaining is.
Then the refs cover up their screw-ups by being quick on the tech trigger. Just embarassing. Nobody knows the standards anymore.
The ref doesn’t have to hand out superstar treatments. They don’t have to decide which plays can and will affect the outcome of the game. They don’t have to reward home court or aggression. All they need to do is call the damn game, as fairly as possible by making the correct calls for 48 minutes.
The technicals and flagrant fouls have been ridiculous. In trying to “clean up the game” they have directly contributed to adding more flaws to the game. This is why I hate that every off-season they have to come up with some kind of rule change or tweaking something that should be left alone. The league is trying too hard.
NBA is a joke with all these gay a$$ rules, technicals, bad calls, politics.
Lady Luck is correct. Makes the league look very weak.