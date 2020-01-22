Tuesday was a light day in terms of NBA scheduling, with only one game on the calendar after a jam-packed MLK Day. However, there was plenty of intrigue in the contest between the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Clippers, with both teams operating at a high level. Unfortunately, much of the focus turned to the injury status of Mavericks center Dwight Powell, who left the contest in the first quarter after suffering a right leg injury.

Here's the play where Dwight Powell went down pic.twitter.com/jlasAeFZFP — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) January 22, 2020

Replay of Dwight Powell's injury shows the shockwave go up his leg pic.twitter.com/yliNQpKTWO — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) January 22, 2020

Almost immediately following the incident, the Mavericks released word that Powell’s injury was to his right Achilles.

Dwight Powell won't return with a right Achilles injury, per the team. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) January 22, 2020

From there, Shams Charania of The Athletic brought the dismal news that Powell’s injury is expected to be severe in nature.

Mavericks’ Dwight Powell is expected to have suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Devastating blow for Dallas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2020

That was the immediate fear in seeing the way Powell went down and, if the Achilles is actually torn, the 28-year-old center would assuredly miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign. In 39 games this season, Powell is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, providing starter minutes and reliable production for a Mavericks team with lofty aspirations.

With Kristaps Porzingis returning on Tuesday, some of Powell’s presumed absence would be mitigated. Still, the former second-round pick has been a key cog as a pick-and-roll threat for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, and an injury like this is never what anyone wants to see, especially for a team like Dallas that has been one of the biggest surprises in basketball this year.