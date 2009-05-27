Dwight’s Most Dominant Performance

The extra frame in last night’s OT thriller felt like a 5-minute episode of Pro’s vs. Joe’s. You know the contrived situations that the show’s producers dream up to make the average Joe’s look like quivering messes at the mercy of past-their-prime Terminators. “Hmm… how ’bout we have Joe Rogan tell this Office Depot salesman that he needs to tackle Bo Jackson, running with a full head of steam in an open field. Oh, and why don’t we do this in the rain?” That’s what Anderson Varejao looked like trying to stop Dwight Howard.
The Cavs were too afraid of the Magic’s killer perimeter ball movement to really commit to a double-team on Dwight. So they ended up leaving Varejao to fend for himself on the first three possessions of the OT. Varejao could not prevent Dwight from getting ideal position inside the low block. And without anyone in a red jersey coming to make Howard pick up his dribble, the Centaur was able to move Big Andy under the basket before turning and cramming on him with two hands.
There was no sign of his face-up spinning blind hook shot that Dwight tried in the Boston series. There was no Patrick Ewing turn-and-pivot bank shot. There was no shooting. Dwight channeled his inner Shaq and mauled Varejao, whose contorted facial expressions of pain and embarrassment really made him look like a Joe going against a Pro.
Dwight’s 10-point overtime was the most dominant performance we’ve seen from him thus far in the playoffs. As good as he was in Game 5 against Philly (24 points, 24 boards) and Game 4 against Boston (23 points, 17 boards, 3 blocks), he was at his absolute best last night. Instead of allowing himself to be stopped, he approached Cleveland’s defense as if there was no way that they’d be able to keep him from getting his hands on the rim. And they weren’t.
As we mentioned in Smack, Doug Collins said that Howard’s two game-clinching free throws were the moments when “young stars become men.” Collins was dead-on that Dwight came of age – but he got the timing wrong. When he realized his own strength, seeing that he could bulldoze Varejao without fouling him – that’s when he proved to be more than the happy-go-lucky kid we’ve come to know.
Bout damn time!!!!!
Took him long enough…
Those 2 free throws Dwight hit to seal the game were the biggest shots so far in his career. Credit Dwight for crushing in OT.
But Van Gundy deserves credit for sticking to Dwight in OT when they got to OT with perimeter shots.
And you can’t help but credit Mike Brown’s lack of adjustments when Sideshow Bob was getting man handled. I still laugh that he’s COY. Brown is horrible at gametime adjustments and he’s supposed to be a defensive coach. Pfft.
Who would you rather meet in a dark alley?
– The Centaur
– Big Andy
andy should get bitch slapped for not fouling howard and making him shoot free throws. who cares if it fouled him out.
that was terrible defense. not expected from the cavs…
Does anybody think that Dwight will ever have the start to end dominance on a game like Shaq had? He has the physical attributes, no doubt, but he lacks the skill.
I’m not hating on Dwight…he’s got a great personality for the league, and he seems like he likes to have fun, but he’s gotta put in some work. When Shaq retires, he can make a living teaching this kid a thing or two.
FOUL!!!@Blue-He can build his skill up.He only 23 he wont hit his prime for another 3 years.I shook just typing that.
Yo, Dwight was tentative the whole game. The refs are definitely in his head now, since he can’t breathe on someone without getting called for it. And now, when he DOES get called for it, he’s gotta keep all that frustration inside.
Just like players think twice about taking a layup with Dwight around, Dwight is starting to think twice about blocking a shot or driving for a dunk with those Refs around. That’s a sad thing…
My beef with Dwight is that he was taking time off. He seemed too concerned with getting back to the offensive side of the floor. Then when there he wasn’t meeting the ball on entry passes and was allowing AV and Ben to reach around him to tap away passes.
Dwight is stepping up at the line. I was telling my girl that those Freethrows can make or break a career (see Nick Anderson).
He nailed them no problem. I just want him to not sacrifice his rebounding and shot blocking tenacity for offensive glory.
I love the way he and Gortat plays for the Magic. Gortat is going to be a great catch for someone out there. Toronto, Charlotte, Sixers, Boston, and just about every team can use a guy like him. Not an offensive juggernaut, but he plays big and has great feet and hands…
@ doc…
i guess what i’m tryin’ to say is WILL HE put in the work? he sometimes seems like he’s content with just tryin’ to bully himself inside.
funny you mention Nick Anderson because that was the team with Shaq that got SWEPT. now if the magic do get past david stern i will stake my life they will NOT be swept
@ sparky…well duh thts why nick anderson was previously mentioned. and just to clarify are saying if this magic squad gets past lebron tht they will not be swept…or david stern wont let this team get past lebron? please elaborate.
LMAO – Andrew Bynum taking notes! lol
Up to that point I though Big Andy was doing a great job on Dwight. He had 5 fouls and did not want to pick up his 6th. On the next possesion, he did and that was pretty much game!
Yup, get on that bandwagon now that 2nd Coming is not getting to the Finals.
he is gaining the necessary confidence to say f*ck it, imma dominate the paint…but he still aint got no post moves