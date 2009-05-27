Dwight’s Most Dominant Performance

The extra frame in last night’s OT thriller felt like a 5-minute episode of Pro’s vs. Joe’s. You know the contrived situations that the show’s producers dream up to make the average Joe’s look like quivering messes at the mercy of past-their-prime Terminators. “Hmm… how ’bout we have Joe Rogan tell this Office Depot salesman that he needs to tackle Bo Jackson, running with a full head of steam in an open field. Oh, and why don’t we do this in the rain?” That’s what Anderson Varejao looked like trying to stop Dwight Howard.



The Cavs were too afraid of the Magic’s killer perimeter ball movement to really commit to a double-team on Dwight. So they ended up leaving Varejao to fend for himself on the first three possessions of the OT. Varejao could not prevent Dwight from getting ideal position inside the low block. And without anyone in a red jersey coming to make Howard pick up his dribble, the Centaur was able to move Big Andy under the basket before turning and cramming on him with two hands.

There was no sign of his face-up spinning blind hook shot that Dwight tried in the Boston series. There was no Patrick Ewing turn-and-pivot bank shot. There was no shooting. Dwight channeled his inner Shaq and mauled Varejao, whose contorted facial expressions of pain and embarrassment really made him look like a Joe going against a Pro.

Dwight’s 10-point overtime was the most dominant performance we’ve seen from him thus far in the playoffs. As good as he was in Game 5 against Philly (24 points, 24 boards) and Game 4 against Boston (23 points, 17 boards, 3 blocks), he was at his absolute best last night. Instead of allowing himself to be stopped, he approached Cleveland’s defense as if there was no way that they’d be able to keep him from getting his hands on the rim. And they weren’t.

As we mentioned in Smack, Doug Collins said that Howard’s two game-clinching free throws were the moments when “young stars become men.” Collins was dead-on that Dwight came of age – but he got the timing wrong. When he realized his own strength, seeing that he could bulldoze Varejao without fouling him – that’s when he proved to be more than the happy-go-lucky kid we’ve come to know.