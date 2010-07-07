Breaking News: Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh Will Reportedly Sign with Heat

This morning ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh will team up in Miami, with their official announcement coming sometime today. The Bosh-to-Miami or Bosh-to-Chicago with Wade scenario seemed to become more and more likely as yesterday wore on due to Bosh’s apparent extreme resistance to playing in Cleveland.
We will have much more analysis on this new later on today, but the major question remains: Will LeBron join them in Miami?
James is set to announce his plans tomorrow night, but it seems like at this point, it’s between Cleveland and Miami for James. The Heat is the only team that can conceivably sign all three stars, and now that Wade and Bosh seem to be locked in, Miami undoubtedly becomes that much more attractive to James.
How will this news affect LeBron’s decision?
It will be a sign and trade for Toronto correct?
Guys, does this attract LeBron and make him want to go elsewhere?
I don’t think James is going to MIA, why would he make his announcement separate from Bosh & Wade? Had James been going to MIA with the other two, all 3 would have just kept the secret in the bag and waited to announce it all together.
Chicago is definitely out, Bosh wanted to play with James – so therefore the fact that Bosh went with Wade in MIA must means James did not want to goto Chicago (hence Bosh deciding to go play with Wade, seeing as Bosh had the oppportunity to JOIN James in Cleveland)
I think it boils down to Cleveland & NY… and unfortunately the Knicks are looking better by the second. The fact that Bosh denied going to Cleveland cemented it for LeBron to leave to Cleveland.
My wildcard pick: The Nets end up with him, but I won’t rule out Knicks or Cleveland.
Cleveland and Miami? What about NY? First of all, Miami can’t sign all three free agents outright unless they take less money. So Miami is out of the question. It’s really between Cleveland, NY, and possibly Chicago, and maybe the Nets (but doubtful)
Bosh is just riding the coat tails of Lebron and Wade. He couldn’t do it in Toronto. He shouldn’t be in the same sentence of Wade and Lebron. Atleast, Wade atleast could carry a team to the playoffs.
i’d say it’s down to cleveland and new york.
if the report is true that miami signs brendan haywood as a free agent, then this could be their potential lineup, would do you all think?
mario chalmers
dwyane wade
michael beasley
chris bosh
brendan haywood
I for one, never believed lebron james was going to miami (he still might, but i was never drinking that shit). the same way none of us were really drinking the shit about him going to LA. for the same reasons.
gotta agree with Milos Jameson. if lebron was going to miami, why would he announce it separately from bosh and wade?
espn is full of (media) whores.
these days, you can get espn to turn any and all kinds of tricks for you. that network has no morals. they just wag their tongue and drop their pants for any sports story. news or not.
So, I guess the money talked. Hard sell for Wade to leave MIA with 30 mil more on the table compared to anywhere else. With Bosh in the frey now, I still don’t fear the Heat. They still have some holes to fill. Something Bosh and Wade would have had an easier time doing if they were going to Chitown.
As far as Bron. It looks as if he’s left to with slim pickings. Stay in shitty Cle for more money… (my guess). Or actually have a chance at a championship.
I guess I have a 1 hour special on ESPN to ponder it. What shills. What a shame. All this hype has been coming together for years now. One day, I’ll have my NBA back.
LBJ will be going to the Nets. He’ll likely sign a large, long-term contract.
@ Heckler,
I’m pretty sure that the heat traded away Mario Chalmers and they only have Dorell Wright and Mickael Beasley under contract. They need to find a point ASAP
The Bulls are getting screwed. After everyone assumed they would sign as least one big free agent, it looks like they are walking away with nothing. Their only chance is to work a deal out with Boozer and then convince Lebron to sign. But that will be a long shot…poor Bulls.
HELLO PEOPLE!
LBJ will be in CLE as we knew the entire time. There’s a reason he asked Bosh to come to CLE…that’s where he plans to be. And now, it’ll probably be Boozer or Lee to the Cavs with LBJ.
The reason LBJ has a 9pm announcement, twitter and new website is because he’s trying to raise his profile a little more since he knows he’ll continue to be in small market CLE.
Very happy for D-Wade…now they just need to add Mike Miller and the Heat will be favored in the East.
You reckon Lebron would hold a grudge with Boozer after he went back on his word in Cleveland and headed to Utah?
LeBron to NY, hope not, I’ll loose my bet with my friend!!
the heat must have already gotten haywood which mad the difference for wade and bosh. they will probably keep chalmers if he made the necessary strides a pg. so where does that leave the rest of the roster. Pittman and varnado and haslem is decent back up but what about SF and some back ups. they need a shooter, and an athletic sf as well thats a good perimeter defender
There is no way that LeBron goes to MIA for one simple reason.
Every championship team has 1-3 solid role players who are a pivotal part of the team. If LeBron goes to the Heat, the team will have no money to make any (other) signings necessary.
If Pat Riley is committed to winning championships, and we know he is, it’s hard to imagine that he’d deplete his roster entirely and perhaps set themselves back in the long run.
@AirKaris
You’re right about Boozer…so maybe it’ll be Lee. Either way, LBJ will be able to convince someone to join him in CLE.
But, as for the guessing about where LBJ’s going, that should be put to rest. NY and CHI are out of the question.
Two biggest losers of free agency…NJ and NY. (CHI is teh only team that’s in a win-win situation no matter what LBJ decides).
CLE rejoice at another Conference Finals exit with LBJ!
If Lebron has a problem wearintg #23 how do yall think he feels about wearing an actual Chicago jersey. He would never say that outright though. I thibk he goes to the Knicks and the Nets blew it by not landind a Bosh or STAT. The Knick will add another side kick via trade or next years free agency
Beasley is an athletic SF and even a good shooter when he wants to be, just lazy and a headcase unfortunately.
@12 “The Bulls are getting screwed. After everyone assumed they would sign as least one big free agent, it looks like they are walking away with nothing. Their only chance is to work a deal out with Boozer and then convince Lebron to sign. But that will be a long shot…poor Bulls.”
QFT.
As a Bull’s Fan, i am pissed!!! We are going to walk away with nothing after all this talk, its very upsetting! Year 2000 all over again! All this money and having nothing to show for it. Salmons, Hinrich, Gordon (and Likely Miller) all gone and LBJ Stays with the Cavs (and likely adds a Big ), Bosh and Wade to the Heat. We need some upgrades if we intend TO contend, bottomline…!!!!
@ONE50 #18
Lebron doesn’t have a “problem” wearing number 23. He thinks it should be retired across the league and changing his number was his own way of making his point.
the funny thing is, none of us knows wtf he’s gonna do. but everybody speculating…. “obviously he’s going to stay in cleveland now” “his only option is NY, no way he’s gonna stay with the cavs” lol comedy.
@E-10 – I woulda agreed with you, but the Celtics were in the same situation a few years ago when the KG deal went through. We had the big 3 with 2 completely unproven starters (Rondo and Perk, who luckily both turned out to be keepers,) Tony Allen, Scal, and about-to-be-a-rookie-2nd-rounder-Leon Powe. You fill out the roster with veteran minimum guys and use the mid-level (which I believe the Heat won’t have til next year cuz they were under the cap to start free agency.) It’s infinitely easier to fill in the holes around these guys than it is to get one of them – especially in a destination city like Miami with a guy like Pat Riley pulling the strings (I give it 3 weeks til Spoelstra “resigns to spend more time with family.”) The Heat will be fine and will win a title at some point. They can trade Beasley for something (or keep him and hope he develops,) I’m pretty high on Chalmers in a complimentary role (we know he’s clutch, he’s not a bad shooter, and he can defend like crazy) and they had a solid draft. Dexter Pittman’s a load. At the very least, you have a backup center that’s 300 lbs (aka hgave him lean on Dwight and use those 6 fouls to make Dwight work for it) and Varnardo is a hell of a shot blocker (all time leader in college I believe,) DaSuan Butler could be the steal of the draft 5 years down the line if the knee gets fully healthy, and Latavious Williams may be a solid energy guy off the bench for them. It’s a hell of a start. I wouldn’t be worried about guys 4-7 when you have your top end set and had a solid draft and still have some flexibility (if Bron doesn’t come, they still have like $8-$12M I think.)
@Ses
You’re acting like there’s NOBODY else out there. In reality, there are a lot of other players who can help the Bulls. Booze, Haslem, Harrington to name a few. I like the fact that they didn’t sign Lebron or Wade. This way D-Rose is still the franchise. I think he has a chance to be just as dominant as Wade and if either Wade or Lebron signed there, it would have stunted his growth. Just my opinion.
Chicago WILL sign a few free agents who can help them improve. The Bulls will be fine next year.
the bulls will be just fine. joakim has been working hard on his former college teammate david lee and it wouldnt surprise me to see lee in a chicago uniform next year. he’s a 20-10 guy, hustles and fills a position of need for us. this will still be derrick rose’s team and i expect him to take some monster steps over the next 2 years.
the difference is that in 2000, we lost out on free agents AND we didnt have anyone worth a shit on roster to begin with.
i dont see lebron going to miami. wade and bosh showed their true colors by running to south beach where they’ll win nothing. wade and bosh surrounded by a bunch of minimum guys and michael beasley… sounds like a winner to me.
and wade- you are no longer welcome in chicago. take your punk ass to miami and stay there.
@ Jay
Lebron said.he will not wear #23 next year. The way I and most people take it is he has worn that number now he feel the need to honor MJ. Or, he could be feel the pressure of all the rediculous MJ comparisons. So their inlies the “problem”. LBJ needs to be thought of as LBJ and not the nextMJ
TRY TO TRADE BEASLEY FOR CHRIS PAUL
I believe LBJ will sign with MIA along Wade and CB4. I was jus watching ESPN with the Wade & Bosh interview and Wade said how he feels like the happiest man right now or some shit. With jus CB4?…Nahh Lebron is reachin Miami with dem.
@ONE50
His number has nothing to do with being compared to MJ. Penny, Grant Hill, and Kobe all drew comparisons to MJ and being his “heir” apparent. None of them wore #23. Kobe has been dominant his whole career and never wore that number but the comparisons are always there.
Hypothetically speaking, LBJ could change his number to 91 to honor Dennis Rodman but it will NEVER take away the MJ comparisons. MJ is the measuring stick because he’s the greatest. The best players will always be compared to him until a new measuring stick shows up.
If he felt pressure, why would he ask other players around the league to not wear #23 also?? Is he concerned that they are overshadowed by MJ too?