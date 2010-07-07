Breaking News: Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh Will Reportedly Sign with Heat

This morning ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh will team up in Miami, with their official announcement coming sometime today. The Bosh-to-Miami or Bosh-to-Chicago with Wade scenario seemed to become more and more likely as yesterday wore on due to Bosh’s apparent extreme resistance to playing in Cleveland.

We will have much more analysis on this new later on today, but the major question remains: Will LeBron join them in Miami?

James is set to announce his plans tomorrow night, but it seems like at this point, it’s between Cleveland and Miami for James. The Heat is the only team that can conceivably sign all three stars, and now that Wade and Bosh seem to be locked in, Miami undoubtedly becomes that much more attractive to James.

How will this news affect LeBron’s decision?

Source: ESPN.com