Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose stage a shootout in Chicago

Dwyane Wade once said a three-game Miami losing streak would be treated like the world was collapsing, but even the most staunch Heat hater has to admit this current skid comes with an asterisk. LeBron hurt his ankle late in the loss to the Clippers (though that one was probably a lost cause already), he missed the Denver loss (the second of a back-to-back), and he sat out again last night — plus Chris Bosh hurt his ankle and left in the second half — when the Heat lost to the Bulls … Even if LeBron had played, the story line would have focused on D-Wade and Derrick Rose. Wade was back in Chicago for the first time since shunning his hometown squad in free agency. He got booed, though it wasn’t as bad as what LeBron heard in Cleveland or what Bosh will hear in Toronto … The D-Rose vs. D-Wade shootout would have been better only if they’d been guarding each other. With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Bulls were up three before Rose (34 pts, 8 asts, 3 blks) made what seemed like his fourth or fifth incredibly acrobatic layup to make it a five-point game. Wade (33 pts, 6 rebs, 5 blks) responded with a trey, then Rose baited Mario Chalmers into fouling him while hitting a jumper. The and-one put Chicago up five again, but Wade came back with another triple, and after Rose turned it over, Wade drained another three for the lead. Now down by one with 30 seconds left, Rose missed a J, Carlos Boozer missed a putback, and Kyle Korver corralled the loose ball and stepped into a three from the sideline for the game-winner … Talk to the Mavericks about playing short-handed. Dallas was 2-7 without Dirk Nowitzki in the lineup and took a four-game losing streak (without Dirk and Caron Butler) into last night’s game in Memphis, where Dirk made his return. And it was like he was still gone. Clearly playing cautious on that knee, Dirk (7 pts, 2-7 FG) barely made an impact in 14 minutes and was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with the refs … Meanwhile, his team got smoked. If you thought it was bad for Dallas any time DeShawn Stevenson is their top scorer, consider that last night it was Ian Mahinmi leading the way with 17 points. The Mavs had to work their asses off for every shot, and a lot of them weren’t good — they hit 32 percent from the field and went 6-for-31 from three. Defensively, Dallas had no answer for Zach Randolph, who posted 23 points and 20 rebounds …Read More>>

