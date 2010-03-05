Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant Shoot it Out in an Overtime Thriller; Big Z Finds a Home

We’re still trying to figure out how the Miami Heat beat the Lakers last night, because it certainly didn’t feel like it was going Miami’s way. In the second half and then into the first part of overtime, it felt like the Heat were being buried in an avalanche of 39 points-worth of Kobe Bryant jumpers, drives and fadeaways. Every time Kobe hit a shot though, Dwyane Wade made some kind of big play on the other end of the floor to keep the game tight and to eventually put the Heat ahead in the second half of the overtime frame. Wade was in straight playmaker mode, taking on ballhandling duties in crunch time and either scoring (27 points) or kicking to wide-open teammates (14 dimes) when double and triple teams came flying at him. The rest of the Heat knocked down open shots and Miami won, 114-111… Is there anyone in basketball better at splitting double teams than Wade? He cuts through them at top speed like they’re not even there. Kobe wasn’t guarding Wade down the stretch (presumably to save him for the offensive end of the floor), so Ron Artest was doing his best to check him. When that grew into a serious problem for L.A., they started running doubles at Wade as soon as he got near the top of the key. The result? Wade split the doubles over and over again with ease and found guys like Udonis Haslem and Quentin Richardson (25 points on seven threes) for open jumpers … One of those open Q shots came at the end of regulation when he drilled a three to put Miami up two with 11 seconds left. You know Miami was happy for two seconds before realizing they had just left Kobe with 11 seconds to go to work … Mamba didn’t disappoint. Out of the timeout – with Wade checking him – Kobe casually walked the ball down the court, made a strong move to his right, pulled up (with Dwyane draped all over him), and stuck a fadeaway to tie the game with three seconds to go. Then he strolled back to the Lakers huddle like he was playing golf … Kobe continued to casually go about destroying Quentin Richardson in the overtime, trading baskets with Heat, until double teams forced him to start giving up the ball. That led to consecutive possessions where Lamar Odom launched an ill-advised three and Jordan Farmar threw up an out-of-control driving runner. On the next possession, a clearly frustrated Kobe drew an offensive foul when he tried to get to the rim and draw a foul. Game over … Suns/Jazz was a pretty pedestrian game until the fourth quarter was halfway finished. In that last chunk of the game, there was a near fight between Amar’e Stoudemire and Paul Millsap after they got tangled up under the rim, a flagrant foul (compliments of Robin Lopez), a crazy Jason Richardson follow up dunk that will undoubtedly be all over ESPN, and a huge three from Mehmet Okur as the shot clock expired to put the Jazz up two about a minute after TNT showed a stat that Okur was averaging a pathetic 1.5 points in the fourth quarter this season … The Jazz, after trailing most of the game (by as many as 13 points), found some life in the fourth and pulled out the win, 116-108 … The Bulls blew a 17-point lead at home in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, wasting solid offensive showings from Luol Deng (23 points) and Derrick Rose (20 points). For Memphis, Zach Randolp was a monster, going for 31 and 18. Unfortunately for him, the only thing anyone will remember from this game will be the savage dunk that Rose unleashed on him in the third quarter. We’ll find the video and post it for you today … News dropped early evening East Coast time that free agent Zydrunas Ilgauskas has decided that he’s going to re-sign with the Cavs. There was a feeling that maybe a team like the Hawks could talk him (or pay him) out of going back to Cleveland. We would have liked it Z shook things up a bit a signed with our new favorite title contender, the Mavs. They need more size and Z would feast on open jumpers coming from Jason Kidd passes and Dirk double teams … We’re out like doubling Wade.
the other key to the lakers game was how poorly Gasol played in the late 4th / OT. He was soft, out of place, getting out-hustled, out-muscled, and failed to make timely switches. He looked like the frail Gasol we seen in the o8 finals w/ Boston. And for all of the “Kobe’s-a-ball-hog” haters, how well did it work when he passed late in the 4th & OT? Yeah, thought so…
kobe was a monster. seriously, that was as close to MJ as you can get. i really cant imagine lebron doing what kobe did even though they lost and i’m not talking about running at the rim drawing fouls that arent actually fouls and such. they were just perfect footwork jumpshots that were RIDICULOUS.
also, farmar made some of the worst decisions on offense and defense last night that was the reason the lakers lost. it wasnt just pau. it was completely farmar’s fault.
Gasol should have been more aggressive, Tito Jackson was guarding him in the first half. I meant Michael Beasley!
Gasol needs to wake up and play. I might send him a bottle of Sangria. Gasol is becoming soft again!
Z shoulda signed with the Cavs. Shoulda waited it out. I dont like that.
miami cleveland would be one hell of a series. miami orlando not so much. orlando destroys em every time.
phoenix and utah are going nowhere. Jerry Sloan team just don’t win championships neither do teams led by two time mvp!!!??? steve nash with the runand gun style of the suns.
@ post 3
Since you’re all over Kobe’s Nutz, do you wear a bib all day long to protect your clothes?
Kobe’s the greatest….gargle gargle….it was all Farmar’s fault……gargle gargle gargle…..
Let’s not forget B-Easy’s follow-up dunk over Gasol last night. That was pretty sick.
In regards to players resigning back with the teams that just traded them. I think it’s BS. It happens every year and most of the time it’s set-up before the deal that Team A will trade player 1+2 to Team B for player 3. Then Team B will buyout player 2 who will then resign with Team A. There needs to be a rule against that… maybe a time limit before that can happen. I really hope they fix that loophole in the next CBA.
No mention of the tip dunk that “Tito” unleashed on Gasol’s dome in the third quarter? Sick
The lakers bigs should have dominated but La seems to be on cruise control they’re back to spectating the Kobe show
Now I read smack pretty often, but this is the first in a while with no Lebron mention right?
Gratz to Dime for taking off them knee pads!
I was dissapointed how the Suns lost that game. Amare was beasting both Okur and Boozer. The guy just dunks whenever he wants to (all it takes is one quick drop step). They lost the game because of turn overs and a couple of bad shots. Although the J-Rich follow up dunk is nuts.
I like how the Heat kept their composure against the Lakers. They didn’t panic in the last minute and took care of the ball. Kobe is Kobe he will score at will but basketball is a team game.
Ugh. Kobe was doing his MJ THAAANG down the stretch. Unbelievable. However, Gasol and Bynum were doing their Kwame Brown THAAAANG and dropping passes left and right down the stretch. That’s why we lost. Great game tho. Q was on fire
How can you compare Kobe to MJ or to Lebron for that matter…he didn’t win the game…isn’t that in MJ fashion….Lebron would have won the game not in a Kobe “last minute I wanna be the hero” finish. Kobe is good but he doesn’t always get it done…it’s the team as a whole thats geting it done….not just Kobe…he dominates in spurts…he doesn’t dominate the game…
I was going to respond to post 18 (Jordan lost some games, Lebron loses games) but then I saw his username. That explains it all. Never mind.
wow. poor dwyane wade. basketball life on the court is too tough for him.
imagine on defense, you gotta guard kobe bryant late in the game. and then on offense, your guarded by ron artest.
somehow, wade pulled it off. kobe made him look silly like his defense was nothing; other times dwyane wade blocked his shots.
sometimes it appeared he ran circles around ron artest and hit long jimmies in his eye; other times he couldnt get free and ron was stripping him at midcourt cleanly (even scottie pippen got a chuckle and camera time outta that).
**Zach Randolph
@Kobe fans,
Do you seriously think that was a good game for Kobe?
If this was a game of one on one, then yeah Kobe had a phenominal game. Did he look like MJ? Hell no. He looked like Dominique Wilkins. What Kobe did was night was the exact reason why he ain’t on the level of MJ, Bird, Magic, Kareem.
Kobe shot his team out of the game. Let me explain. He was on fire, and was hitting shot after shot. 12 straight Laker points I think i heard he had between the end of the 4th and OT. While Kobe was on his scoring binge, his teammates were forced to stand and watch, or maybe fight for an offensive rebound. What his teammates weren’t allowed to do was TOUCH THE BALL. He took so many shots in a row with giving anyone else a chance to stay in the rhythm of the game, that by the time he attempted a bullet pass to Bynum, or hit Odom for the 3, or anyone else, none of them were ready. Thats the same ish D.Wilkins, Benard King, Allen Iverson, and Rick Barry used to do. It’s the reason you get the selfish label.
in contrast, here is what DWade (who i consider i better player) and Miami did in the most important stretch in OT.
Kobe – Hits fallaway jumper over Wade, no other Laker touches the ball
Miami – Haslem hits jumper from top of key of pick n roll with Arroyo
Kobe – Hit pull up jumper over Q-rich, no other Laker touches the ball
Miami – Pick n Roll Play, Arroyo nails jumper at top of key
Kobe – Hits pull up jumper over Q- Rich, with Haslem running over to double, no other Laker touches the ball
Miami- Pick n Roll, Oneal’s fouled hits two freethrows
Kobe – Haslem runs over to double just as Kobe crosses half court, bullet pass to Bynum goes off his hand and out of bounds
Miami – I cant remember, but i think DWade got a bucket here to take the lead
That sequence there, shows you the difference between a great player and a great scorer. While Kobe is taking all these pull-ups and fade aways, Bynum, Gasol, and Artest all had mis matches. Artest could have over powered Wade on the block, Bynum had the gimpy Oneal, and Gasol has 5 inches on Haslem and Beasly. Not to mention Odom is a mismatch on the entire NBA.
lol y’all Kobe haters are too funny. He either shoots too much but if he doesn’t he doesnt take over a game. If y’all are old enough, you’ll know MJ was also accused of shooting too much. Lebron is accused of shooting too much. If they win, they’re “dominant”; if they lose, they’re “ball hogs paralyzing the offense of the team”. SMH.
Wade took 21 shots (made 9) and had six turnovers. Kobe took 28 shots and would have had more assists if his passes werent dropped (Bynum had 5 turnovers). I’m not saying Kobe is Jordan but I’m sure you can find footage of games that Jordan had (with the team losing a close one) that looks very similar to Kobe’s game last night.
[www.youtube.com]
@Isotope
Motherf^ka, stop bringing up MJ’s name when talking about Kobe. That cat ain’t close to Jordan. That’s like saying Jesse Jackson is just as important to black people as Barrack Obama. you S.O.B.s are taking it too far now. Even when its right in your face, you still insist that Kobe is this God of basketball. Its not like Mj vs Elgin, or Shaq vs Wilt, where they never played eachother or didn’t play in eras close enough to each other to gage the others talent level against the same competition. Until the rule changes, Kobe was Dominique Wilkings, now he’s a Lord of Basketball because Shaq (3 time finals MVP)got him 3 early rings? which Kobe directly was the cause of them not having a 4th (vs Det) or maybe more.
1. Lamar’s Three rattled out. Bynum should have caught the pass plain & simple. Farmar sucks & shouldn’t be in the N.B.A.
2.When Ron Artest starts flopping you know he’s in hollywood or maybe he just notices you get rewarded for it
3.Bad officiating.A)Flop called on Ron Artest B)No call on QRich getting fouled on the 3pt shot at 11 second mark
C)Kobe actually avoided the charge J.O. drew in O.T.
D)I also forgot Wade got hip checked & fouled twice on the finger roll drive down the middle of the cup.
Kobe is still great & the best player in the league by far. Wade is closing in. Lebron is the best physical specimen & teammate. He cannot do what Kobe did to get them into overtime in the 1st place. What LB did against an aging Pistons team. Bean has done numerous amount of times in the playoffs & Championship series. Hence the 4 rings. Shaq or not. Had he not been a cry baby. They would have ran the table & may have had 8 rings by now. Shaq is very sensitive. Kobe isn’t that cool.
You can’t please everybody. LBJ fans I hope he makes it to the finals with the least of officiating help. It’s overboard at times. The pressure is on him not Kobe. The only player Kobe trusts in clutch to shoot is DFish & that is spot up Jumpers. Artest can’t turn it on & off like that. L.O. is confused he doesn’t know what to do. Pau is just Pau. Soft & liable to brick crucial free throws like LBJ. Bynum is overpaid & borderline Oden. He’s not even better than J.O. in his prime. I’d even take Horford & Bogut over Bynum. The Lakers have no bench.
KoKaine Kobe Byrant. Stone Cold Killer. If you didn’t enjoy his performance. Who could come down & hit shots like that consistently. Wade was damn near in his skin to tie at regualtiong. Also BEAN IS 6’5″ & some change. Wade is 6’3″ and plays like a MAN. The height difference & MJ fadewayness is Unguardable. He takes you to his spot. Goodnight. FIST PUMP OR ARMS EXTENDED. “DAMN I’M GOOD” My name is “Kobe”.
The Heat need to trade Beasley or get a legitimate playmaking PG. Wade can’t be the teams best passer. I’ll repeat it again. The Lakers made a mistake by not signing Rafer Alston. That taste of champagne ruined his career. Nothing motivates him but that & it was taken from him.
Yet in still you a$$holes keep saying his great and he’s the best when Kobe keeps proving you wrong. Kobe is a great talent, and has the tools to be top 5 all time, but mentally he’s a jagoff. Yes, a complete and total JAGOFF.
Oh and MJ until you a$$hole actually watch tape of MJ, don’t sit there are say he was selfish and took bad shots and was a ballhog. MJ for 1980’s was considered a ballhog. But in today’s era he’s be too unselfish. Back in the 80’s it was so much more of a team game (thanks to the Lakers and Celtics) that ballhogs were frowned upon and…pay attention this is very important, so i’ll type in all caps…SPORTS WRITER WHO WERE ONLY LOOKING AT BOX SCORE AND WERE NOT ABLE TO WATCH THE GAME, LABELED MJ AS A BALLHOG. THEN THE MORE THEY SAW HIM, THEY CLAIMED HE TRANSFORMED HIS GAME AND TRUSTED HIS TEAM… read that several times until it sinks in.
MJ wasn’t as unselfish as Magic or Bird, but he was learning how to win. He was so thristy for wins that he realized he should take less shots, get his team involved and he will win more. turns out he was smart enough to do so. While Kobe on the otherhand refuses to do so. That just makes you an JAGOFF.
re:ab_40 – The Jazz success depends on whether or not the Jazz run Sloan’s offense. Whether or not the Jazz are a title contender depends on whether or not the players run Sloans system, end of arguement. Any fan who claims Sloan is detremental to the Jazz winning a chip is obviously regurgitating uneducated opinions they’ve heard some idiot rattle off who thinks the west is somewhere on the other side of the Appalachians.
While I’ll cut you slack because you obviously don’t follow the Jazz, nearly every coach the Jazz have played for the past two decades comment on how it’s nearly impossible to beat the Jazz when they run Sloan’s system.
I, and perhaps other Jazz fans, appreciate again your attempt to sound informed but the regurgitation of misinformation makes you seem like you’re a bit clueless, especially when NBA coaches and scouts unanimously and consistently point to Sloan as the reason for the team’s success. I tend to go with what the coaches are saying.
remember after the lakers lost to the celtics in the finals 2 years ago. all the kobe and mj comparisons stopped. it was a unanimous consensus that kobe was not even close to mj. now here we are 2 years later, just because kobe won a ring and has a puppet commercial he is suddenly in mj status??? please!
2 awesome games last night on tnt. how miami and utah won? i agree with chuck and c-webb last night after the games, la is the most annoying team in the nba. they have all the talent and they just coast until the talent or kobe is needed. sooner or later that is going to bite them in the ass.
First of all that was a great game, I don’t know how Wade made it through OT playing both sides and guarding Kobe.
I usually get on Kobe for ball hogging, but in that game Gasol (on my fantasy team playing for the championship) looked like a bitch. How many times did he fall or get pushed out of the way? He should have schooled Beasley or Haslem but played soft. What happened to the Gasol when Kobe was out just killing guys?
Suns/Jazz game, Nash is hurting and has an abdominal strain and you can tell he’s not the same. Had some bad T/Os and hasn’t been shooting the last two weeks but give props to the Jazz they were raining 3s, Deron’s two in row got them right back in. Two good games.
can we give gasol the nickname gass-hole?
lol Chicagorilla. READING is fundamental. I said “I’m not saying Kobe is Jordan but I’m sure you can find footage of games that Jordan had (with the team losing a close one) that looks very similar to Kobe’s game last night.” This wasnt comparing both players. Just last night’s game to any of Jordan’s games. You guys act like mentioning MJ’s name is like saying the Lord’s Name in vain. lol. Not that serious. He had bad games. He had losses. He had critics. He was/is human.
And all that Shaq won the championship garbage is old. Put it to rest. Even the league has stopped pushing that in the media like they were.
@ Chicagorilla –
U done losin credibility yet?
So after readin your rants, what I got was:
Shaq won 3 chips by himself
It was Kobe’s “fault” they didn’t get the 4th
Kobe lost the game last night by himself
Kobe was responsible for Bynum’s 5 turnovers and Farmar’s outa control drive and Odon’s missed three
Kobe was responsible for Gasol not showin up
Kobe’s not great because the Heat stepped up and won a game so now he’s “Dominique Wilkins”
Mentally, Kobe’s a “JAGOFF”
Here’s my favorite part tho:
“Oh and MJ until you a$$hole actually watch tape of MJ, don’t sit there are say he was selfish and took bad shots and was a ballhog. MJ for 1980’s was considered a ballhog. But in today’s era he’s be too unselfish”
What the FUCK does that even mean? If the man played in the 80’s and was considered selfish in th 80s, who cares what he woulda done 30 YEARS LATER…
When a player shoots 15-28 on nuthin but pull up jumpers, u need to appreciate. Did u see the shot to send the game to overtime?
I’m gonna chalk up ur rant to too much hennessey or maybe just cuz the Bulls lost and the starting point guard had one less assist than Kobe…Explain that one
Get. Well. Soon.
@ K Dizzle,
I’m pretty sure i don’t respect anything you’ve ever said and you have Kobes cock shoved deeply down your throat, so uhh… the same as usual playa…”Go f^k yaaassseeeellllffff”
Yeah, mos def seemed like it was the Kobe show last night and without seeing the score I would have sworn that the Lake show won.
Wow…Chicagorilla must have had some bad coffee this morning or something….
How can today’s smack comments be about Kobe, killing the defense softly and not being MJ, but not be about Wade proving he is not to be effed with?!!!??? He LED the offense on one end and guarded the best SG in the L on the other end!!! And he did it with a bunch of average-type players!!!
Chicagorilla…..can we get a rant like that for LBJ….can anyone do a rant like that for LBJ????
Daaaammnnnnnnnn.. Lots of hate today.. All i have to say to some of goofs is Kobe did all that with a broken finger.. and whether you guys like it or not, THATS AS CLOSE TO MJ AS YOUR GOING TO GET, did i mention the broken finger?? NEXT if you cant appreciate that then you need to get Kobes whatever out your ass..
cuz clearly you ni$$as is butt hurt from being buttraped too many times..
Someone gets on here and praises Kobes for a good game and then everyone got some dumb shit pop out they neck.. AMAZAZING.. The funniest thing to me is we still right where we need to be.. 20 or so games left and we STILL sitting at 16 losses.. thats fine with me :)
BRING THE PLAYOFFS ALREADY SO EVERYONE CAN EAZE BACK AND WATCH THE LAKESHOW ROLL..
Gass-hole, best one I’ve heard in awhile.
Nah i think Gasols nick name should be
Mr. Spaghetti
how you gonna claim anyone has anyone’s cock in their throats after the superhead you just gave Jordan??
I’m just saying.. If youre gonna talk shit make sure you ain’t doin the same thing twice as bad
what about michael beasley’s put back dunk
you gotta get a clip of that!!!
that was just nasty
Again, to all you Laker fans and Kobe lovers, tell me this sequence didn’t happen or care to explain to me why this makes Kobe great.
“Kobe – Hits fallaway jumper over Wade, no other Laker touches the ball
Miami – Haslem hits jumper from top of key of pick n roll with Arroyo
Kobe – Hit pull up jumper over Q-rich, no other Laker touches the ball
Miami – Pick n Roll Play, Arroyo nails jumper at top of key
Kobe – Hits pull up jumper over Q- Rich, with Haslem running over to double, no other Laker touches the ball
Miami- Pick n Roll, Oneal’s fouled hits two freethrows
Kobe – Haslem runs over to double just as Kobe crosses half court, bullet pass to Bynum goes off his hand and out of bounds
Miami – I cant remember, but i think DWade got a bucket here to take the lead”
Again, i’m not a Kobe hater, I actually hate Lebron much more than Kobe. But I LOVE BASKETBALL, and don’t like when people spit on history by stating that Kobe or LBJ are better than the PROVEN/EARNED Legendary status of MJ, Bird, Magic, Kareem
“Have a different opinion and they gon say you hate” – Joe Buddens
Chica, my question is this? Is it sooooo unreasonable to think that Jordan could have done all those things too? And the last Lakers sequence had him pass to Bynum and he dropped it. I wouldnt say it’s Kobe’s fault. How many games did Jordan score XX points in a row by himself?
I’m not saying Kobe is a perfect player. He’s not. I’m not even saying Kobe is like MJ. And I don’t think anyone on here said that. But we can’t say MJ was a perfect player either. He wasn’t. I’m just saying some of the things being said about Kobe were being said about MJ. And it’s not blasphemy to say Kobe had a MJ-like game.
@LAballer,
Unlike you skirts who only know how to jock your teams best player. I am more than willing to call out my teams best player or even MJ/Pippen when they played in Chicago. There was plenty of times where MJ f^ked up (Nick Anderson rip in 95′, 60+ Fg attempts in one game in the 93′ finals, trying to take on Det by himself 88-91) and I have no problem getting on him about that. Pippen too (throwing chair, sitting out vs NY, migrane vs Det) and I don’t defend what they did when I know it’s wrong.
on the other hand, Kobe could piss in your coffee, kick your dog, $h!t on your portch, slap your moms and you kobomosexuals would just laugh it off and say “Oh that’s just Kobe being Kobe, at least he dropped 60 vs NY”.
Thats whats wrong with the sports nation now. To busy riding the magic cock carpet to hold dudes accountable for anything. Unless it’s Mike vick or Barry Bonds. thats what you call true hating
@ ChiTown
I mean.. are you serious??
Is it the bullet pass that is supposed to be Kobes fault?? Kobe threw it too hard is that ur getting at??
Or are you trying to point out the fact no one else touched the ball??
I thought the greats were SUPPOSED to take over in the end of games??
And this coming from a Jordan fan?? i dont remember Jordan passing the ball for his infamous shot over Russell.. NO BULL TOUCHED THAT BALL..
Given we won a FINALS game just last year with Kobe doing the same shit i cant see what your getting at.. Kobe aint got to prove nothin to NOBODY.. dude won 3 chips as 1B and then he won a chip as 1A doing the same shit..
Get off it bruh.. You just pointed out a player who made 4 good plays.. Bynum shouldve caught it.. like someone said he aint Kwame Brown.. if PICKUP players catch worst passes from UNTRAINED professionals then i expect a PROFESSIONAL big man with solid hands to catch a “bullet” pass..
And for the record.. it was Shaquille ONeal getting outplayed and out muscled by Ben Wallace that lost us that Detroit series.. That and Malone broke down..
When Slava Medvendenko is starting opposite YoungHungry Rasheed Wallace u bout to have problems..
Just sayin..
you kobe and Mj stans make me sick… i reiterate post #22 by Chicagorilla aight… and check this for pete sake.. MJ had Pippen and Rodman Kukoc and other great players… OK… Mj wasnt a one man team OK… do we all understand that so before we start sucking u know what all the time lets remember that… and mr Bryant.. I mean with all due respect if he was still injured the lakeshow would have one that game because they would have used their bigs… i mean seriously its pathetic… how much of a ball hog must you be to let off 28 shots with a team with that much talent..
why is this not obvious… bball is a TEAM game and you win as a TEAM but the kobe nut hugerz think gasol and bynum are soft.. their not soft… their just tired of watching this selfish narcissistic egomaniac dominate the ball so much and care about breaking records and enhancing hes resume as the greatest than winning games and creating true dynasties… same reason why him and shaq never worked (even though shaq was also at fault) and same reason I hope this laker team do not win another title…
lebron and wade play team ball talk team ball… they understand team play… kobe… yeah rite.. assits to kobe are like kryptonite to superman… nuff said…
and ever wonder why when the olympics and allstars role round the most dominat players are bron and wade.. thats right.. because their the best players and if wade had a team that Q.rich Slim (honestly) wasnt the second best player on the team he would show that…
And i dont remember anyone saying Kobe looked BETTER than MJ last night.. like ISO said.. he had an MJ like game.. that didnt involve phantom calls, travels, and putting ur head down like a RB hittin the hole.. nowadays thats all you can ask for.. i mean who really plays the GOAT nowadays??
You PMS’in it today bruh..
If anyone said Kobe played better than MJ ever did i would expect u to ignore it in anycase.. real basketball heads know that thats blasphemy..
aight i used hes resume instead oh his resume… poor.. poor
“assits to kobe are like kryptonite to superman” lol
Wait wait.. it gets better..
“ever wonder why when the olympics and allstars role round the most dominat players are bron and wade”
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA
So if thats the case why did we win the gold once Kobe stepped on that court?? Bron and Wade took the bronze if i recall.. now i aint saying it was all Kobes cuz Dwade held down that olympics but Kobe manned up the best player every game and in the medal game was the clutch killer.. u WACK reason # 1
And the AllStar game?? your reaching real high there.. so high you’ve stepped out of common sense into delirium..
You mustve just started watching bball Common Sense.. Kobe usually dominates the AllStar game and he out there dishing with the best of em TO the best of em.. u WACK reason # 2
Some people so WACK sometimes..