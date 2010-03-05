Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant Shoot it Out in an Overtime Thriller; Big Z Finds a Home



We’re still trying to figure out how the Miami Heat beat the Lakers last night, because it certainly didn’t feel like it was going Miami’s way. In the second half and then into the first part of overtime, it felt like the Heat were being buried in an avalanche of 39 points-worth of Kobe Bryant jumpers, drives and fadeaways. Every time Kobe hit a shot though, Dwyane Wade made some kind of big play on the other end of the floor to keep the game tight and to eventually put the Heat ahead in the second half of the overtime frame. Wade was in straight playmaker mode, taking on ballhandling duties in crunch time and either scoring (27 points) or kicking to wide-open teammates (14 dimes) when double and triple teams came flying at him. The rest of the Heat knocked down open shots and Miami won, 114-111… Is there anyone in basketball better at splitting double teams than Wade? He cuts through them at top speed like they’re not even there. Kobe wasn’t guarding Wade down the stretch (presumably to save him for the offensive end of the floor), so Ron Artest was doing his best to check him. When that grew into a serious problem for L.A., they started running doubles at Wade as soon as he got near the top of the key. The result? Wade split the doubles over and over again with ease and found guys like Udonis Haslem and Quentin Richardson (25 points on seven threes) for open jumpers … One of those open Q shots came at the end of regulation when he drilled a three to put Miami up two with 11 seconds left. You know Miami was happy for two seconds before realizing they had just left Kobe with 11 seconds to go to work … Mamba didn’t disappoint. Out of the timeout – with Wade checking him – Kobe casually walked the ball down the court, made a strong move to his right, pulled up (with Dwyane draped all over him), and stuck a fadeaway to tie the game with three seconds to go. Then he strolled back to the Lakers huddle like he was playing golf … Kobe continued to casually go about destroying Quentin Richardson in the overtime, trading baskets with Heat, until double teams forced him to start giving up the ball. That led to consecutive possessions where Lamar Odom launched an ill-advised three and Jordan Farmar threw up an out-of-control driving runner. On the next possession, a clearly frustrated Kobe drew an offensive foul when he tried to get to the rim and draw a foul. Game over … Suns/Jazz was a pretty pedestrian game until the fourth quarter was halfway finished. In that last chunk of the game, there was a near fight between Amar’e Stoudemire and Paul Millsap after they got tangled up under the rim, a flagrant foul (compliments of Robin Lopez), a crazy Jason Richardson follow up dunk that will undoubtedly be all over ESPN, and a huge three from Mehmet Okur as the shot clock expired to put the Jazz up two about a minute after TNT showed a stat that Okur was averaging a pathetic 1.5 points in the fourth quarter this season … The Jazz, after trailing most of the game (by as many as 13 points), found some life in the fourth and pulled out the win, 116-108 … The Bulls blew a 17-point lead at home in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, wasting solid offensive showings from Luol Deng (23 points) and Derrick Rose (20 points). For Memphis, Zach Randolp was a monster, going for 31 and 18. Unfortunately for him, the only thing anyone will remember from this game will be the savage dunk that Rose unleashed on him in the third quarter. We’ll find the video and post it for you today … News dropped early evening East Coast time that free agent Zydrunas Ilgauskas has decided that he’s going to re-sign with the Cavs. There was a feeling that maybe a team like the Hawks could talk him (or pay him) out of going back to Cleveland. We would have liked it Z shook things up a bit a signed with our new favorite title contender, the Mavs. They need more size and Z would feast on open jumpers coming from Jason Kidd passes and Dirk double teams … We’re out like doubling Wade.