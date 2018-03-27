Getty Image

Dwyane Wade will go up against the Cavs for the first time since he was traded at the deadline from Cleveland to Miami in what was a rare moment in which the dreaded “business of basketball” coincided with being able to do something helpful for a player’s happiness.

Trades that aren’t precipitated by a player’s demand, such as Kyrie Irving being dealt to Boston, often leave the players involved feeling somewhat hurt, even if they take the most positive of approaches and choose to make the most of their new situation — like Blake Griffin in Detroit. However, in the case of Wade and the Cavs, it was fairly apparent that both sides could use to split up and sending Wade back to Miami allowed him to go home, in a sense, and play for the franchise with which he’s had almost all of his personal success in the NBA.

Wade’s family was also more than onboard with the move back to sunny Miami, and ahead of that matchup with the Cavs on Tuesday night, we learned more details from both sides about what happened leading up to the trade.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin posted a story on Tuesday detailing exactly how the trade went down in Cleveland, with the initial conversation between the Cavs and Heat coming about a month prior to the deadline when Wade’s name came up as a possibility and was jotted down for future reference.