Dwyane Wade Thinks ‘Everyone Is Happy’ With The Cavs Trading Him Back To Miami

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.27.18 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade will go up against the Cavs for the first time since he was traded at the deadline from Cleveland to Miami in what was a rare moment in which the dreaded “business of basketball” coincided with being able to do something helpful for a player’s happiness.

Trades that aren’t precipitated by a player’s demand, such as Kyrie Irving being dealt to Boston, often leave the players involved feeling somewhat hurt, even if they take the most positive of approaches and choose to make the most of their new situation — like Blake Griffin in Detroit. However, in the case of Wade and the Cavs, it was fairly apparent that both sides could use to split up and sending Wade back to Miami allowed him to go home, in a sense, and play for the franchise with which he’s had almost all of his personal success in the NBA.

Wade’s family was also more than onboard with the move back to sunny Miami, and ahead of that matchup with the Cavs on Tuesday night, we learned more details from both sides about what happened leading up to the trade.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin posted a story on Tuesday detailing exactly how the trade went down in Cleveland, with the initial conversation between the Cavs and Heat coming about a month prior to the deadline when Wade’s name came up as a possibility and was jotted down for future reference.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP