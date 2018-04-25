Dwayne Wade Couldn’t Help Comparing Ben Simmons To LeBron After The Sixers Took Down The Heat

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.25.18 1 hour ago


Getty Image

Ben Simmons is a tall point guard whose court vision and passing abilities are off the charts. He rebounds, he ferociously defends multiple positions, and despite the fact that he is not a good shooter, he is still capable of being a dangerous scorer. Unsurprisingly, ever since Simmons was in high school, all of that has led to him getting compared to a young LeBron James.

It’s not a fair comparison for him, just like comparing a young James to Michael Jordan was unfair, because using an all-time great as a measuring stick for someone trying to gain their footing in the league puts a whole lot of pressure on them. That is, unless, they’re able to back up the hype with results, which we’ve seen out of Simmons during his rookie year.

Simmons has been especially awesome in the postseason, averaging 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, nine assists, and 2.4 steals per game in Philadelphia’s series victory over the Miami Heat. For Dwyane Wade, who knows a little something about James, he can’t help but see the similarities between Simmons and “that guy in Cleveland.”

Anyone can compare Simmons to James, but for someone like Wade — who has played with and against James and just watched Simmons turn heads against the Heat — to drop that comparison says a lot. It’s going to take a while before we learn if Simmons’ career ends up being similar to that of James, but his first act has gone about as well as he could have planned.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Playoffsben simmonsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADELeBron JamesMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 15 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 16 hours ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 17 hours ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP