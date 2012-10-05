Dwyane Wade Debuts New Li-Ning Sneakers

10.05.12 6 years ago

After Dwyane Wade issued his official statement about ending his relationship with Jordan Brand and moving on to Chinese sneaker giant Li-Ning, and after taking the time to celebrate Wade’s Top 5 Jordan Brand commercials, the only thing left to do was finally see his new kicks.

And as expected, the world got their first look at them in action at Miami Heat practice.

You can get an idea of the sneakers from these pics, obviously we will hit you with all of the info on them as soon as we get it:

[All photos property of El Nuevo Herald via NiceKicks.com]

What do you think of Wade’s new sneakers?

