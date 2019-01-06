Dwyane Wade Threw A Ridiculous No-Look Alley-Oop To Derrick Jones Jr.

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s retirement tour rolled through Atlanta on Sunday afternoon as the Heat looked to take down the Hawks by persevering through the challenges presented by an early evening tip after a Saturday night out on the town — and, I guess, the suddenly competitive Hawks.

It was an ugly start for the Heat, as they entered the second quarter trailing 23-16, but two of those 16 points were put on the board in spectacular fashion.

Derrick Jones Jr., who can absolutely fly, and Dwyane Wade teamed up for one of the most creative and awesome looking transition dunks we’ll likely see this season. Jones tossed the ball ahead to Wade, who flung the ball back to Jones over his head for the tremendous alley-oop dunk.