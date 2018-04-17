Getty Image

Dwyane Wade loves Miami, and the feeling is mutual. The 36-year-old guard returned to the team that drafted him after a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the deadline, and he played a role in the Heat making it to the postseason for a first round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Tuesday night, Wade was his old self against the Sixers, stealing the show in a 113-103 Game 2 win to level the series at a game apiece and take the series back to Miami. Wade was able to spar with his friend, Kevin Hart, about his big performance, but it was truly something: 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win.

After the game, Wade reflected on the importance of his return to Miami and offered some insight about his comfort in playing for the Heat.