Dwyane Wade ‘Didn’t Feel Comfortable’ Playing Anywhere Other Than Miami

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls
04.17.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade loves Miami, and the feeling is mutual. The 36-year-old guard returned to the team that drafted him after a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the deadline, and he played a role in the Heat making it to the postseason for a first round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Tuesday night, Wade was his old self against the Sixers, stealing the show in a 113-103 Game 2 win to level the series at a game apiece and take the series back to Miami. Wade was able to spar with his friend, Kevin Hart, about his big performance, but it was truly something: 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win.

After the game, Wade reflected on the importance of his return to Miami and offered some insight about his comfort in playing for the Heat.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEAT

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 7 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP