Dwyane Wade Went Off In His Final Heat Home Game And The Miami Crowd Loved It

04.09.19 21 mins ago

While Dirk Nowitzki may have played his last home game with the Dallas Mavericks, Dwyane Wade absolutely did for the Miami Heat.

Miami pulled out all the stops for Wade in his last ever home game, with special guests in the house and a slew of videos throughout the night that thanked Wade for his time in Miami and what his career has meant to people in Florida and beyond.

And when the game actually was going on, Wade didn’t disappoint. He scored a fitting 30 points in his final home game, what amounted to a 122-99 blowout win against the playoff-bound Philadelphia 76ers. His first points of the game came on a dunk, a sign of what was to come.

