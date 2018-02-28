Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat and, on Tuesday evening, the future Hall of Fame shooting guard jumped in the time machine. Though Wade is certainly a supporting figure on the 2017-2018 squad after arriving in trade from Cleveland, he exploded for 27 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to help guide Miami to a 102-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition to the significant production, it was Wade that clinched the win for Miami at home with a vintage step-back jumper.

Dwyane Wade has been making big shots in Miami for a LONG time… 👌 pic.twitter.com/50juITFiOu — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 28, 2018

Wade finished with those 27 points on just 16 shot attempts (converting 10 field goals) but he saved his best for last in throwback fashion. Following the game-winner, the celebration was on in American Airlines Arena and it included the likes of Wade’s family.