Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat and, on Tuesday evening, the future Hall of Fame shooting guard jumped in the time machine. Though Wade is certainly a supporting figure on the 2017-2018 squad after arriving in trade from Cleveland, he exploded for 27 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to help guide Miami to a 102-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to the significant production, it was Wade that clinched the win for Miami at home with a vintage step-back jumper.
Wade finished with those 27 points on just 16 shot attempts (converting 10 field goals) but he saved his best for last in throwback fashion. Following the game-winner, the celebration was on in American Airlines Arena and it included the likes of Wade’s family.
