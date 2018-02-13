Dwyane Wade Thinks ‘Everyone’s Happy’ About The Cavaliers Shakeup

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is back in Miami after a whirlwind week that saw much of his former team in Cleveland get shuffled throughout the league.

Wade spoke to ESPN on Monday and said he thinks Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman made the most of the situation, giving everyone involved a happy resolution at Thursday’s deadline.

Asked what went wrong, he said losing was the primary problem that made tensions high. But Wade said he didn’t want to blame anyone in particular, and he thinks Atlman did a “hell of a job” in retooling the Cavs.