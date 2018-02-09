Dwyane Wade Told Heat Fans He’s ‘Happy To Be Home’ In A Video Message

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

The feel-good story of NBA trade deadline day was certainly the trade of Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat.

Wade had reportedly been pushing for a move back to Miami, and when the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers blew things up and tried to get younger, Wade was sent back to Miami for a protected second-round pick in 2024.

Everyone seemed happy about the move, including LeBron James and Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union. In fact, in a video of the couple’s arrival to Miami, you can see her dance with Wade as she gets off the private plane.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP