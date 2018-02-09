Dwyane Wade Told Heat Fans He’s ‘Happy To Be Home’ In A Video Message

The feel-good story of NBA trade deadline day was certainly the trade of Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat.
Wade had reportedly been pushing for a move back to Miami, and when the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers blew things up and tried to get younger, Wade was sent back to Miami for a protected second-round pick in 2024.
Everyone seemed happy about the move, including LeBron James and Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union. In fact, in a video of the couple’s arrival to Miami, you can see her dance with Wade as she gets off the private plane.
Lebron kicks his best friend to the curb and replaces him with young talent in a desperate attempt to make his team playoff-ready: the feel good story of the year!