Dwyane Wade Told Heat Fans He’s ‘Happy To Be Home’ In A Video Message

The feel-good story of NBA trade deadline day was certainly the trade of Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat.

Wade had reportedly been pushing for a move back to Miami, and when the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers blew things up and tried to get younger, Wade was sent back to Miami for a protected second-round pick in 2024.

Everyone seemed happy about the move, including LeBron James and Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union. In fact, in a video of the couple’s arrival to Miami, you can see her dance with Wade as she gets off the private plane.