Dwyane Wade Hit A Wild Game-Winner At The Buzzer Against The Warriors

Dwyane Wade’s career is racing towards the finish line at the end of this season, but during his “Last Dance,” he’s given us a few more glimpses of the brilliance that made him a sure-fire Hall of Fame inductee.

On Wednesday night, Wade produced his finest moment of his final season in the closing seconds of a two-point game, as Miami hosted the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Trailing 125-123, Wade brought the ball up and was smothered by Jordan Bell and had to kick out to Dion Waiters.

Waiters was subsequently closed down by Bell and had to find Wade at the top of the key. Wade’s initial effort was blocked, but he managed to grab the ball and fling it in from three-point range just before the buzzer to give Miami a 126-125 victory and send the American Airlines Arena crowd into an absolute frenzy.