Dwyane Wade: “I’ll be moving on” From Jordan Brand

10.02.12 6 years ago

Dwyane Wade made official today what has been rumored for months, saying he and Jordan Brand have agreed to part ways while at Miami Heat practice. The Miami Herald‘s Joseph Goodman reported Wade read from a prepared statement, saying “We had a great nine years but we have mutually parted ways and I’ll be moving on.”

Wade called the parting mutual after three years of being with Jordan Brand after being with Converse for six seasons. He said he was “honored to have represented my favorite player of all time and his brand” but didn’t go into detail about which company he’ll now represent, even if the only company anyone expects him to go with is Li-Ning. In early September CounterKicks reported from its sources that while Wade and Jordan were not considering a new contract together, they weren’t announcing any moves until after the contract expired. Apparently, it has.

