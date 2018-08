With the first U.S. release of the Way Of Wade 2 “Overtown” edition coming tomorrow from Dwyane Wade and Li-Ning, listen in as Wade explains the influence behind the sneaker. What inspires one of the best basketball players in the world? Watch the video to find out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of the sneaker?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.