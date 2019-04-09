Dwyane Wade’s Jersey Swap Tradition Got Emotional In This Ad

Budweiser

Dwyane Wade’s final “ride” during the 2018-19 NBA season has seen every game he plays punctuated by a jersey swap, oftentimes between himself and another player. Perhaps the most noteworthy was his swap with LeBron James, his former teammate in Miami and Cleveland now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The moments have been nice, and it’s a de facto tour of NBA venues he’s spent a lot of time in as well as players with whom he has history. But with Miami on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race, it’s possible that his career will end this week, which is why Budweiser is paying tribute to Wade ahead of his potential final two games.

The beer company launched a thank you campaign that’s surprisingly emotional for an ad that’s essentially selling some brews, with Wade meeting five mystery guests on an empty court. The ad mimics the jersey swap he’s done all season, except these people are far from NBA players.