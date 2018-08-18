Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s NBA future is very much up in the air. No, he won’t be playing for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls this year, but the 36-year-old 15-year veteran has taken the summer to relax and ponder his future. He’s also had plenty of time this summer to scroll through Instagram, keeping an eye on dudes hitting on his wife, Gabrielle Union.

Apparently one of those thirsty double-tappers was former Chicago Bulls teammate and good friend Jimmy Butler, who dropped a not-so- subtle, “WELL DAMN!!” on one of Union’s photos:

Lmfao I mean the picture she posted was bad lol pic.twitter.com/RJmCrZVALz — Fil Rodrigues (@DJFilthyFil) August 17, 2018

Wade responded in kind, with a “MINE!” before hitting his buddy up directly. “Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like,” Wade responded.