Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler drama in Minnesota is now a thing of the past. Butler has joined a Sixers team that, on paper, appears poised to challenge for Eastern Conference supremacy, while the Timberwolves and their young duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are ready to resume their status as franchise cornerstones, for better or worse.

But at the time, it felt like it would never get resolved. Each day added a new wrinkle to a situation that cast a dark shadow over the organization and threatened to undermine the reputations of just about everyone involved. It was a battle of wills between Butler and the front office, including his long-time coach and mentor Tom Thibodeau, and now everyone is beyond ready to move on.

Butler’s former teammate in Chicago, Dwyane Wade, recently weighed in on the situation, echoing the commonly-held opinion that it never should’ve blown up into the public spectacle that it became.