Getty Image

Dwyane Wade jumped in the way-back machine on Monday evening, helping to lead the Miami Heat to an upset victory on the road in Philadelphia to even the first round series. While he wasn’t alone in performing well, the contributions of the legendary shooting guard flowed to the surface, as he scored 28 points (in 26 minutes) and converted an array of important jumpers and kept things level for his team as they were able to hold off a late charge from the home team.

After the game, though, a bit of “evidence” emerged as to why Wade was able to summon his past brilliance and it apparently came from comedian Kevin Hart, a diehard Philly fan who is a regular courtside.