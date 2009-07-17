Dwyane Wade Leaves Converse For Jordan

You had to know this was coming. While Dwyane Wade has been the centerpiece of Converse basketball since he entered the League, it was time for D-Wade to branch out and truly become a global brand. And who better to do that with than Jordan Brand.

“I didn’t want to be in the Converse brand anymore because it seemed like they didn’t know what to do with me,” Wade told the AP. “I want to go global. It’s something I feel like I have to do. I want to continue to build my brand.”

And build he will. Joining an All-Star cast alongside Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, among others, Wade will flourish under Jordan Brand. Already a very marketable guy with endorsements from T-Mobile and Gatorade, Wade should be selling sneakers like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. And by making this switch he finally will.

Source: ESPN

